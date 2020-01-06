ENGLEWOOD — Some ideas just won’t disappear.
Like the one about building a convenience store-gas station at the corner of Manasota Beach Road and Englewood Road (State Road 776).
Neither has the opposition to the convenience store disappeared.
Residents can see new plans for a 3,500-square-foot, 7-Eleven convenience store with gas pumps on three acres of the northwest corner of Manasota Beach Road at a neighborhood meeting, set for 6 p.m. tonight at the New Hope Baptist Church, 2100 Englewood Road.
Sarasota County requires developers to hold neighborhood workshops before the county considers scheduling a rezoning request before its advisory Planning Commission and then before county commissioners for final approvals.
Besides the rezoning, the developer needs a special exception to allow for 16 gas pumping stations. The current county neighborhood commercial zoning allows a maximum of four pumping stations.
The request itself is not new.
In 2008, the Sarasota County Commission voted unanimously not to allow the zoning needed for a convenience store with gas pumps to be built at the northwest corner of the Manasota Beach Road-SR 776 intersection.
The project saw strong neighborhood opposition then, and some of the troops are mobilizing and ready to turn out again.
“Manasota Beach Road is considered a substandard road, as it is narrow with no shoulders and ditches,” Dawn Moore wrote in an email Sunday in which she alerted residents to the meeting tonight.
Moore, like a modern day Paul Revere, is putting out a call for residents, homeowners associations and anyone else to be at tonight’s meeting.
“Three-fourths of the 7-11 traffic would enter or exit via Manasota Beach Road,” Moore said in her email Sunday. “It was a bad idea then, and it could be even worse for the intersection and Manasota Beach Road now.”
Moore also suggested convenience stores can become “crime magnets” and cited how the FBI specifically tracks robberies at convenience stores.
She’s not alone in her opposition. According to Moore, 98% of the people whom she’s contacted along the Manasota Beach Road and those living on Manasota Key oppose a convenience store on that corner.
William Beardshaw, on the NextDoor social media site, said he will be attending the meeting and spreading the word. He sees no need for the 7-Eleven with gas pumps at that intersection, which is across the street from the protected Manasota Scrub Preserve.
“We have five gas stations within a two-mile radius of this location,” Beardshaw wrote.
The applicant, Robert Medred of Genesis Planning and Development, could not immediately be reached Monday for comment.
