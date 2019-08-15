Despite changes at New Paradigm of Catholic Charities, Kathy Nelson remains at the helm of the transitional housing program.
In August, Catholic Charities relocated Nelson from Venice to the Family Service Center, 5900 Pan American Blvd., North Port. It's a one-stop shop for those who need food stamps, medical services, parenting help, housing and other social services resources.
For years, Catholic Charities operated Family Haven in North Port, a temporary shelter for families to transition into a rental or home. Caseworkers help people get jobs and financial help to get back on their feet.
Nelson founded the New Paradigm Foundation in Englewood with her husband David. The program merged with Catholic Charities and she is now a caseworker for the program.
"We wanted to expand services to all of Englewood and South Sarasota County," she said. "All of our transitional housing properties were in Charlotte County. That meant if we wanted to help someone who lived on the Sarasota side of Englewood, we couldn't because we didn't have any housing in that area. We knew North Port was in great need of transitional housing, but again we didn't own any homes there."
The Nelsons used to own a real estate agency and later created the New Paradigm Foundation to help people with the basics before they could buy their own homes. New Paradigm still works with families at risk of being homeless. To qualify, people must be receiving an income and have a temporary hardship related to illness, injury, death, divorce, or an automotive or housing emergency, eviction or some other unforeseen circumstance.
"When we were in real estate, we would find ourselves helping someone make a car payment so they could have the rest of the money they needed to put down on a home or stay current with their payment so they could qualify for a home," Nelson said. "We realized if we had a few homes in the area, we could manage them and rent them out for a low amount while the families saved money for deposits for their own homes. So we started a foundation."
"Here I am today," Nelson said after the successful move into the North Port location. "All of my properties are still in Charlotte County and part of Englewood. I'm just in North Port now. I'm currently looking for donated houses in the Englewood, North Port and Venice area.
"I could fill 50 homes if I had them," she said. "Each family would be able to live in low-rent transitional housing for 2 years while saving up money for a down payment on their own home. They are required to work or go to college while living in the housing."
Nelson said there's been talk of homeowners considering leaving an estate or property to Catholic Charities, but they often don't know about New Paradigm's program and how it can help others for generations. Nelson is working to spread the word so Catholic Charities will eventually have transitional home for New Paradigm.
"We inspect the our transitional homes each month," Nelson said. "We make sure they are in really good shape for families to live in them. Having these homes means that a family is able to thrive and really put in the work needed to gain independence."
Nelson has many success stories of single parents or families who have graduated from her financial and parenting programs and left the transitional housing with new life and coping skills.
"Now many of our clients have their own homes and great jobs," Nelson said adding two families succeeded in getting into their own homes at the same time in March.
The Lemon Bay Play House, 96 W.Dearborn St., Englewood is donating the proceeds for its Dec. 3 performance of "It's a Wonderful Life" to New Paradigm. Tickets are $23. For more information about the play directed by Jack Rabito, call 941-474-9610.
For more information or to volunteer with Catholic Charities New Paradigm, call 941-876-3164.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.