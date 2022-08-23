Shane Williams

Lt. Shane Williams installs the new ALS sticker on a fire truck Monday morning in Englewood.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
New ALS equipment

Members of the Englewood Area Fire Control District show off their new Advanced Life Support equipment. Pictured are, from left, Lt. Joshua Jacobs, firefighter/paramedic, Anthony Perrone, firefighter/paramedic, John Wilcoxon, Lt. paramedic Shane Williams, firefighter Matthew Wickwire, firefighter/paramedic, Jason Franklin, and firefighter/paramedic David Gentry.

ENGLEWOOD — Three years after Kevin Easton first became the fire chief, he kept a promise.

He ensured the Englewood Fire District would train paramedics in advanced life support to better serve local residents.


