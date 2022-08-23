ENGLEWOOD — Three years after Kevin Easton first became the fire chief, he kept a promise.
He ensured the Englewood Fire District would train paramedics in advanced life support to better serve local residents.
On Monday, Easton notified dispatch that Engine 71 was ALS certified and ready to respond to calls.
“This is a huge step for Englewood,” Easton said. “Now when a person is in cardiac arrest, our paramedic can give them epinephrine. The paramedics couldn’t dispense medication before today.”
It’s all designed to save lives while getting the patient more help, beyond basic life support.
Easton explained that while first-responders could restart a heart by using a defibrillator, they could not give the patient epinephrine, a medicine used for to quickly treat heart failure.
Now they will have equipment to read the electrocardiogram, also called an EKG. They can check the monitor to see if the heart is beating too fast or too slow or if the patient can’t breathe, he said. If needed, they can apply epinephrine.
“With the training and equipment, this can all be done before the ambulance arrives.”
Generally, Englewood Fire District paramedics arrive in the fire truck before an ambulance gets to the scene.
Paramedics have about four to six minutes to access and work on the patient before loading them into an ambulance.
In order for the fire district to become advanced life support certified, Easton hired more paramedics to cover every shift. He sent eight paramedics to ALS school for a year and a half of training. They learned intubation, administering IV medications, cardiac monitoring and more to help the patient before an ambulance arrives.
The fire district a refurbished cardiac monitor to check a patient’s heart rhythm, shock a patient in cardiac arrest, perform a 12-lead EKG to identify a heart attack, monitor the amount of oxygen in the blood, and monitor vital signs.
The district also bought a pediatric bag, which is used to resuscitate a newborns to adolescents. It also has a new cardiac monitor advanced life support machine, an airway bag with tubing to intubate a patient, a suction unit and a medication bag.
“I bought an airway bag that contains equipment to provide oxygen and equipment necessary to breathe for patients who cannot otherwise do it themselves,” Easton said. “The medication bag I bought contains medications that stop seizures, relieve pain, help you breathe, and help to start a heart that has stopped beating, among other things.”
The cost of the equipment is $40,000.
Currently, four more paramedics are in training for ALS certification to work in Englewood’s other fire stations.
The four trained paramedics at Station 71, 599 S. Indiana Ave., are the first at the Englewood Fire Rescue District to have ALS equipment inside the fire truck, making it compatible to an ambulance.
The other four trained paramedics are ready at Station 72, 5060 Placida Road, Grove City, where there’s a U.S. Coast Guard captain, a paramedic and rescue swimmer for each shift that station.
Next, Easton will work on ALS certifications at Station 75, 6350 Vermillion St. in Englewood East, and Station 74 on Rebel Court near Vineland Elementary and L.A. Ainger Middle School in Rotonda West.
Easton said there’s “not enough room” for additional paramedics at Station 73 at 1967 Englewood Road in the north end of Englewood.
However, Easton is working on a plan for a new fire station in that area.
In November, if the Sarasota County penny sales tax extension is approved by voters, Easton can move forward in finding land and building a new fire station shared with two Sarasota County first responders.
“I would use the county’s existing design plan for building fire stations, so I wouldn’t have engineering and other costs,” he said. “Then I will build a facility large enough to sleep eight. We can then add the ALS to that station.”
Finally, Easton will bring ALS to Station 76, serving Grove City and Cape Haze.
Sarasota and Charlotte counties provide the ambulance for the Englewood Area Fire Control District.
Easton said first responders with Sarasota County who respond in unincorporated neighborhoods in Warm Mineral Springs and the Venice area are “increasingly busier all of the time.”
Easton said the district is currently hiring more paramedics to help with the growing areas of Englewood and to help staff future ALS units.
“When I was hired, the board of directors (for the Englewood Area Fire Control District) asked me to make the fire stations ALS certified,” Easton said. “I started working on it immediately. I celebrated my third anniversary with the district on Sunday and Monday, the first station became certified.
“It’s a process because the training takes a year and a half, but we are doing it and it’s a big deal for Englewood.”
