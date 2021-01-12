At 30, Doug Izzo is the new executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
Izzo is a 2009 Lemon Bay High School graduate, who grew up in Englewood, like many others went to college, worked in another area of Florida, and then returned to his hometown.
People may remember Izzo as the manager of the former Rotonda Pizza, the restaurant his family owned when he was a young man, but he got his start in business at an even younger age. He also became active in local politics, and has kept watch on political issues ever since.
This is his first full week in his new job. Izzo spoke to The Daily Sun recently about his new role at the chamber.
Q. Did you really have a business when you were in middle school?
A. "Yes, I watched neighbor's houses in the Rotonda area when I was in LA Ainger (Middle School). It went from cutting lawns to watching houses, which was something much bigger and more responsibility."
Q. How old were you when you were Robert Skidmore's campaign manager?
A. I was 18. I was just old enough to vote. I was the youngest campaign manager to be victorious, and he was the youngest winner of a Charlotte County Commission seat. He was about five years older than me. I was interning at the Englewood Chamber and he worked there and asked me if I wanted to get involved in that arena. I said yes."
Q. Where did you get your business sense?
A. "I grew up in the business arena. My parents ran Rotonda Pizza and I eventually worked my way up. I still love pizza today. I miss it. My parents opened other restaurants and sold them. I saw how hard they worked. I wanted to do something to help businesses. They are not recognized for the hard work that goes into running them."
Q. Did you work while you were in college?
"Yes, I went to Eckerd College in 2009 and majored in communications and minored in political science and business management. I interned with the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. I lobbied for businesses. I then got a job in real estate. I worked my senior year of college at the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber. I was the director of government affairs. My boss didn't think I wanted the job because it didn't pay well. I was just out of college and expected not to get a six-figure job. I created a leadership and government affairs program for the chamber. I was a data entry person, sold sponsorship and held events. When you work at the chamber, you really are cross trained."
Q. Working with COVID-19 has been a challenge for everyone, including businesses. What can be done to help businesses during the pandemic?
A. "It's a challenge, nobody planned for it. It throws you off kilter, but you've gotta be positive. Right now the chamber is more important than ever. These businesses need help. This is why it's so important for businesses to have an advocate.
Q. "Why did you want the executive director job at the Englewood Chamber?"
A. "When I graduated, it was hard to land a job in my field. Englewood was different back then. I had been looking for a while. Then when the opening came available, I knew I had 10 years of experience. I've built partnerships and relationships. Each creates a dialogue and networking experience."
Q. Have you met the entire board yet?
A. "No, my first board meeting is Wednesday. I started last Friday, which was good because I hit the ground running on Monday. People like Erin Halstead have been wonderful."
Q. Will you be making any immediate changes?
A. "There's nothing I am going to change off the bat. One thing works basically in any chamber is trying to ramp up government affairs. I've spoken before commissions to fight for businesses. Some people just think business owners drive a Ferrari and they don't have any problems. That's not really the case for so many business owners. They need an advocate to help educate law makers. We are straddled between two counties, so it's really important to have government affairs."
Q. The Englewood Chamber recognized red tide was a problem and created a grant program for workers suffering during that time. Will you keep that unique program going?
A. "That's one thing I didn't have at my other chamber job. The grant program is great. I want to make sure it survives and thrives."
Q. Are you happy to be back in Englewood?
A. "Yes, I grew up here and started at Vineland Elementary School. I graduated from Lemon Bay High School. I loved every minute of it. I'm single and not planning on going anywhere else. I'm excited and ready to move forward."
