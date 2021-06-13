ENGLEWOOD — Bruno the dog was all alone in his home. Neighbors soon realized the dog's owner died by suicide.
It led to Bruno's first stay at the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood.
The staff and volunteers fell in love with the young pup. They admired his resilience, his wiggle, his silliness and how joyful he could be while living in a shelter.
Eventually the family of the previous owner made the decision to adopt Bruno. But, circumstances for the family then changed. They brought Bruno back to the shelter.
Staff noticed Bruno was "a bit less exuberant" this time, but he was still a happy, playful dog.
"For what we thought was the last time, we again waved goodbye to Bruno as he went to a new home with his new mama," said Maureen O'Nell, CEO of the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood. "Everyone was shocked when we got news that Bruno would come back to the shelter again because this time because there were issues with a new boyfriend. How could one dog have such unrelenting bad fortune?"
When shelter staff greeted Bruno, he wasn’t wiggly, silly or happy.
"Our handsome pup’s spirit was broken. He was shut down and afraid," O'Nell said. "Opposite of all hands on deck, we did all we could to control and limit Bruno's experiences. It was clear he was overwhelmed. His anxiety was growing. Our guy had little remaining trust of others."
A treat chute was placed on Bruno's kennel, so that every time someone walked by, they could give him a treat. A behaviorist worked with the dog to build confidence.
Staff realized Bruno decompresses outside when he plays inside of a gated area and at a kid's pool at the campus, 6781 San Casa Drive. However, when he goes back into the kennels, he falls quickly back into a fearful state. The chaos and noises of the shelter delay his ability to heal and grow.
"He has to relearn how to trust and that people will protect him," she said. "We had to do something else."
The staff had several brainstorming meetings and created the concept of a "Chill Shack," a space where Bruno and eventually other dogs can decompress from the stressors of the kennels and get a good night’s sleep. They set it up, just for him.
"It wasn’t easy to find, but we are excited to introduce Bruno to his new digs," O'Nell said.
"There is nothing fancy about this space. It's a 10-foot-by-10-foot air-conditioned space — like a tiny house for dogs — where Bruno can crawl into his crate that he loves and not have to worry about the dog next door or the staff walking down the corridor with the latest critter who has been admitted.
"It is a place where he can work with his staff and behaviorist without distraction," she said. "It is a place where he has a chance again. He's the first dog who will use the Chill Shack, but he won't be the last."
More foster dog volunteers are needed as well as donations to support enrichment and behavior programs.
"The need for trained, big dog fosters will increase, and we are committed to teaching our people how to help these dogs in need," she said. "We will continue to brainstorm lifesaving efforts for those who are most vulnerable, and we will continue to need your support and involvement in order to help these pets in need."
For more information, call 941-474-7884 or visit www.humane.org.
