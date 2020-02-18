The Charlotte County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol welcomed Lt. Col. Dave Curtis as the new commander at the Change of Command Ceremony, held Feb. 15.
Curtis retired from two aviation careers: the US Air Force, and most recently as a Captain for Southwest Airlines. He served each organization for more than 20 years.
As an aviator, Curtis holds certificates as an Airline Transport Pilot and Flight Instructor and has logged more than 20,000 hours.
As a member of the Civil Air Patrol, Curtis has held positions as Group and Squadron Emergency Services Officer and Group Operations Officer. He is currently qualified as a Mission Pilot and Flight Instructor. Curtis is a native of Texas, and he and his wife Wendy now reside in Cape Coral. They have six adult children and eight grandchildren.
The Squadron members extended their sincere thanks to Maj. Jerry Lewis, our outgoing Commander, for his four years of dedication, service and leadership.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of more than 80 lives annually. CAP’s more than 65,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to nearly 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
Charlotte County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, FL051, is based at Punta Gorda Airport. For more information, visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news.
First Lt Donna Jablonski is Public Affairs Officer for the Charlotte County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. Contact her at djablonski@flwg.us or visit fl051.flwg.us or www.facebook.com/capfl051 for more information.
