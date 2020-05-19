ENGLEWOOD — Free COVID-19 testing is finally coming to Englewood.
The Sarasota County Health Department announced its next drive-through viral testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road.
The announcement was made at Tuesday’s meeting of the Community Health Action Team, a group that usually meets monthly, but has been on hiatus for the past two months since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. The members met online.
Englewood residents have had to travel to North Port, Nokomis or Port Charlotte for COVID-19 tests. Starting Friday, they can stay in town.
“We want people to go, but they may not know about it in time,” said member Karen Hartfield of Fearless Heart Counseling in Venice. “People may have a lot of questions about testing, especially if this is the first time it’s in Englewood. We want to see these sites come back here. We will keep discussing this issue and how to get resources to Englewood residents.”
While these are primarily drive-through sites, DOH Sarasota can accommodate walk-ups, and people on bicycles.
“Although the health department asks that a person calls and makes an appointment to be tested, we also don’t want to turn anyone away,” said Beth Kregenow, Sarasota County Health Department program administrator. “We can handle up to 90 people at this site.”
Kregenow said the test results come back in about a week.
NO ANTIBODY TESTING
There won’t be any antibody testing at the Englewood site. An antibody test may not show if a person currently has an infection, because it can take one to three weeks after infection to make antibodies. “Not everyone can be tested,” Kregenow explained. “We follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which additional symptoms were added.”
Those who can get tested are health care workers, essential employees, older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and loss of taste or smell. If someone is experiencing new confusion, the inability to wake or stay awake and bluish lips or face, they should also seek treatment for potential COVID-19 symptoms, according to the CDC.
OTHER TESTING SITES
The health department has a testing site from 8 a.m. to noon today at Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Another site is open 8 a.m. to noon in Venice on Thursday at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S. For additional Sarasota County COVID-19 testing information, visit sarasota.floridahealth.gov or call 941-861-2883, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The health department also offers daily testing in Charlotte County from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, by appointment only. Register at coadfl.org/covid-19-testing-assessment/. If you have questions about this testing site, please contact CharlotteCOVID@flhealth.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.