ENGLEWOOD — Sam Hager knows his businesses are in good hands: His father, longtime family friend, former babysitter and even his godmother work for him in two states.
The 24-year-old owner of Waterways USA Paddlesports recently opened a new kayak store at 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
"I'm having a blast," he said. "I couldn't be happier with how every has fallen into place."
His father works the North Carolina shop; the financial manager was his babysitter; his godmother along with a man he considers "like a second father" work with him as well.
"It's a family business," he said. "I've been looking up to all of them for my entire life and now I get to work alongside of them."
Things were a bit challenging for Hager about a year after he opened his first store in Asheville, North Carolina - when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down businesses nationwide.
"I graduated college in the middle of COVID and there was a lot of hard times," he said. "Shutting down my first Waterway store in hard times stole my thunder — especially as no one knew what tomorrow would look like. I would wake up each day with my fingers crossed that we could get back to work."
Hager said as things are getting back to normal, he's excited to recently opened on West Dearborn Street, even while much of the street and sidewalks are torn up during the year-long $7.6 million county revitalization project.
He said it would have been much tougher if he'd opened when construction first began.
Hager hired California artist James Smith to paint the brightly colored mural on the side of the building, which can be seen by anyone taking the detour around Green Street to avoid the construction.
"I feel like the construction allows us to gauge our audience and make the best steps forward into this next year when the road opens completely," he said.
"I will say that our grand opening was explosive. People found us despite the construction. When we opened in West Nashville people came out, but not the way they did in Englewood."
He said it was welcomed by the community of Englewood.
"The reception here was insane. I called it unprecedented in terms of the number of sales and community reception. People seem to be really excited to a have us here...Not only do I feel welcome, I feel wanted."
Hager plans sales for Memorial Day weekend and for Father's Day. He sells brand names including Feelfree Kayaks, 3 Waters Kayaks, Jonny Boats and Seastream Kayaks. Big sellers are the Feelfree Gear.
"There's dry gear from the Blue Ridge collection, which my mom wears everywhere," he said. "It has waterproof pockets and the design sold more here than in any other location."
Hager says he plans to not just do retail but become a distribution center to accommodate other paddling dealers. He's also figuring the best way to offer kayak rentals.
Hager said kayaking is different from other, more-costly watercraft like boats, yet it still offers something for everyone in the family. He has kayaks for recreational, fishing seasonal anglers and family outings.
"We've noticed a little bit of a gap for fun things for families and want to help with it," he said. "There's mom and dad paddling where a child can sit up front. I tell people to treat it as a floating dock. When my sister was 9, she could do handstands on the top of her kayak. It's very customer-friendly, safe, easy to operate and fun."
He said in the future, the store may carry paddle boards. He also plans to open another store in Austin, Texas.
"I have lifelong family and friends who want me to succeed," he said. "They are some of the most fantastic, salt-of-the-earth, people. Sometimes it feels like I'm cheating a little bit. I've got a fantastic community around me supporting the shop. I'm just blessed."
For more information on Waterways USA Paddlesports, call 941-841-2299.
