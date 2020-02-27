ENGLEWOOD — The adoptable pets at Suncoast Humane Society have been waiting for the arrival of the nonprofit's new executive director.
So have the employees and the hundreds of volunteers who make the society's shelter run.
It won't be long now, though.
The nonprofit's board of trustees embarked on a five-month hunt for a new executive director and have selected Maureen O'Nell, to take over the reins of the organization.
The board announced their selection Thursday.
O'Nell is from San Antonio, Texas. She replaces Phil Snyder, who led the nonprofit for 12 years before leaving in September. He is now the director for the Hamilton County Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
"Maureen O’Nell was our first choice out of a field of very qualified candidates," said board president Jeff Moore in a prepared statement. "Each of the board members saw a multitude of special qualities in Maureen which will help us obtain our organization’s goals moving forward."
According to her Linkedin page, O'Nell has served as director for the San Antonio Pets Alive, the Alaska SPCA and Humane Society of Southern Arizona. She also has experience as a fundraising consultant for nonprofits — a well-suited talent for Suncoast at this juncture of its history.
Suncoast has grown since its 49-year-old shelter was known as the Animal Aid Society of Englewood, said Terry Marks, Suncoast's capital campaign and major gifts director. The nonprofit is a regional shelter serving Englewood, Boca Grande, Venice, Port Charlotte, North Port and Palm Island. More than 400 volunteers assisted its operation and care of its dogs, cats and other animals.
Suncoast serves a regional territory of 450 miles and offers a variety of animal care services. It also will house animals from other shelters threatened by hurricanes or other major storms.
"She has years of animal welfare experience," Marks said of O'Nell. "I am very excited about her starting."
Helping to grow Suncoast
Suncoast is in the middle of a major fundraising effort to build a state-of-the-art animal shelter on 11.5 acres across San Casa Drive from the existing shelter. Conceptual drawings of the new facility can be found online at www.humane.org.
Normally, animal shelters have a 20-year life span, not nearly 50 years like Suncoast's existing shelter on San Casa Drive.
The goal is to construct a $10-million shelter. The nonprofit has raised $5.1 million, but needs a minimum of $8 million before it can break ground, Marks said.
Suncoast plans a benefit golf "scramble for a cause," starting 8:30 a.m. April 18 at the Riverwood Golf Club. The registration fee donation is $125.
But a deadline is approaching to match an an anonymous donor's pledge to match $1 million in donations by Memorial Day, May 25. Suncoast offers a variety of naming options for donations $5,000 or more.
To learn more about the Suncoast Humane Society, its services, fundraising efforts and to make online donations visit www.humane.org.
For more information about the fundraising naming campaign, call Marks at 941-474-7884, ext. 420 or email her at tmarks@humane.org.
