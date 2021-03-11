ENGLEWOOD — As a multi-year restoration project comes to fruition, the Lemon Bay Conservancy is opening up the newly named Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve to the public for guided nature walks.
The Lemon Bay Conservancy bought the former Wildflower golf course, which is south of Rotonda West and just off Placida Road, for $750,000 in 2010. The small, tidal Lemon Creek runs through the 80-acre property and is known as a nursery for many species of fish.
Using a combination of donations, grants and a lot of hard work from volunteers, the nonprofit group has spent the past decade removing exotic vegetation and tainted soil, and recontouring the land for more natural drainage, complete with newly planted native foliage. The preserve is quickly attracting many kinds of wildlife.
The new schedule of guided walks will allow visitors to get a first glimpse of the work that's been done and to learn about how ecosystems work in Florida.
Walks will begin at 9 a.m. at the parking lot at 3120 Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, Englewood, and last about 1½ to 2 hours.
Scheduled nature walks include:
“Explore an Estuary." This guided walk on March 22 will visit the estuarine wetlands on the western side of the preserve and include discussions on plants and animals encountered as you walk. Please note that this is a longer hike and trail conditions are rough. Participants must be capable of hiking at least 1.5 miles on rough terrain.
"Insects and Their Food Plants." A March 27 guided walk will show the wide variety of insects at the preserve and their place in the ecosystem.
"Plant Succession Rules the Restoration." Join Dr. Bill Dunson on March 29 as he discusses the transitions in plant communities that the newly restored preserve is likely to experience in the months and years ahead.
All walk participants must sign a liability waiver, wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Trip leaders will have the right to require any participant who is not adhering to guidelines to leave the walk.
To learn more about the Lemon Bay Conservancy, visit lemonbayconservancy.org or call 941-830-8922, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
