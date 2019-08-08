GASPARILLA ISLAND — There is good news for historic lighthouses throughout Florida, including two at Boca Grande.
A decade after the effort started, the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles is issuing a new specialty license tag today that celebrates and supports historic lighthouses.
"Visit Our Lights," states the new license plate, which replaces a decade-old rendition of Florida's first lighthouse in St. Augustine.
While the new plate doesn't portray one of our local lighthouses — it's the Jupiter Inlet lighthouse in Palm Beach County — it does sport a strong local connection.
In 2017, the state commissioned Englewood artist Lise Yust to come up with a new rendering for the license tag. Yust, who died in 2018, came up with the design, and graphic designer Dan Spinella completed the finishing touches on what Yust started.
Yust portrayed the Jupiter lighthouse in the soft light of a sunset, based upon the sunsets she experienced in Englewood.
A portion of the revenues generated by those who buy lighthouse tags will help pay for the maintenance and restoration of Florida's 29 remaining historic lighthouses. Over the years, tag sales have generated more the $818,000 for lighthouse projects.
"We owe a lot to our historic beacons and their keepers who saved countless lives over the last century," said Sharon McKenzie, Barrier Islands Park Society executive director in a press release.
The nonprofit society recently restored the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse on Gulf Boulevard in Boca Grande. The entire project cost $1.5 million, and $60,000 or more of tag revenue help offset the cost, McKenzie told the Sun Thursday.
Restoration is now underway for the iconic Boca Grande Lighthouse at the southern tip of Gasparilla Island and the Boca Grande Pass.
Florida started offering specialty plates in 1987 with the release of the Challenger plate in the wake of the 1986 space shuttle tragedy. The state now offers 120 specialty license plates.
"Florida legislation must be enacted to establish a new specialty license plate," said Alexis Bakofsky, DMV deputy communications director. "The (lighthouse) specialty license plate was enacted in 2008 and this is the first redesign. The redesigned plate will be available at all offices statewide (today)."
DMV must see a minimum of 1,000 annual active registrations to keep a tag on specialty license list. After a year, if active registrations remain under 1,000, DMV will discontinue that particular specialty tag.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
