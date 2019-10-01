ENGLEWOOD — Millennium Group expects to open its new Englewood medical center and serve patients by the end of this month.
Millennium hopes Charlotte County officials will issue their certificate of occupancy this week.
“Millennium is excited to be able to provide a comprehensive and coordinated healthcare approach for our patients with the opening of this new medical center," said Liza Fernandez, Millennium communications director. "We will be expanding the services and specialties we currently offer in the area."
Area Millennium Group physicians and providers are expected to move into the 20,000 square-foot Millennium Medical Center-Englewood over the next three to four weeks. The physicians and their staff making the initial move into new offices include doctors Jack Baron, Todd Chace, Ramon de Leon, David Gooding, Lynnette Llerena, Rhoniel Perdigon and Joseph Piccolo.
Dr. Chace's office and the Englewood Walk-In Clinic will be the first serving their patients beginning Oct. 28 at the new center. The rest of the providers, including a Millennium laboratory and imaging services, will open their doors Nov. 4.
Millenium Group physician Dr. Karen Bassetti, and nurse practitioner Dierdre Weirzbicki will continue to serve their patients at their existing office on Englewood Road (State Road 776) at the Lemon Bay Shopping Center.
Millennium intends to build upon the medical services it now offers in Englewood.
"We will be expanding the services and specialties we currently offer in the area," Fernandez said. "A CT unit will be added shortly to our imaging capabilities, along with a neurologist and additional emergency medicine specialist.
“Millennium believes in streamlining processes and improving access to healthcare for our patients," she said. "We know if we deliver the right care at the right time in the right setting, patients will lead healthier lives.”
According millenniumphysician.com, the Fort Myers-based physicians group, which first formed in 2008, now includes 400 medical care practitioners, labs and other medical services throughout Florida.
