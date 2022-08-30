ROTONDA — Bruce Fourman is no stranger to L.A. Ainger Middle School. He was the dean and an assistant principal at the school and now he's the new principal.
Fourman replaces six-year principal Jeffrey Harvey, who was promoted to the assistant superintendent for District Support Services at Charlotte County Public Schools.
With Fourman at the helm, Daryl Konrardy is the assistant principal in charge of curriculum and testing. Denise Young, former Port Charlotte High School and Lemon Bay High School assistant principal, was recently hired as the second assistant principal at the middle school.
Fourman, 53, has a master's degree in educational leadership. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management, focused on architecture.
For the last three years, Fourman was an assistant principal; prior to that, he was the dean at the middle school in charge of discipline. He said he had more than a disciplinary role and worked with students teaching technical education.
"I love this age group, they are learning about themselves and who they are, it's an amazing time," Fourman said. "I'm just very proud of this opportunity."
Now Fourman says he loves to visit classrooms and watch students showcase their creativity.
"I get to see students' creativity in art, music and science," he said. "I challenge the kids every day to make the right choices and better themselves."
The school district surveyed parents and the community on the qualities they wanted in a school principal. Fourman said he believes the community input was the focus of the questions he was asked during his interview for the position.
Fourman said the school is a perfect fit for him.
"My first goal is the success of the students, I want them to achieve and do the best they can," he said. "My ongoing goal is the safety and security of our campus. With the times we are in, it's scary. I take everything seriously. Whenever I hear something that might happen to the school, I act on it."
The school is gearing up for the Parent Teacher Organization's annual golf tournament. Fourman said it the biggest fundraiser of the year on Nov. 12 at the Rotonda Hills Golf Course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
"The PTO helps us with any needs we have," he said. "They give several grants throughout the year to teachers for things they need in the classroom. Since I've been here, I've never known our PTO to turn down grants. We are very thankful to the PTO because they keep us afloat and well funded."
Fourman invites the community to come and support the student basketball team this season. He said Tim Ostrow's band students are practicing for their December concert.
"Tim has an outstanding band program," Fourman said. "Our middle school students sound like a professional band. He does a phenomenal job. The community is invited to come listen to our talented students perform."
Fourman's history in education also includes, three levels of drafting, engineering, and AP Computer Science Principles for high school-aged students. He taught Science Technology Engineering and Math (S.T.E.M.) students at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood.
Prior to teaching, he was an architectural designer for Fero Construction Inc., Diplomat Homes and Action Engineering.
His love of architecture has also kept him involved for more than 25 years with the National Historic Preservation Society as well as local chapters.
For recreation, Fourman reads, walks, runs, loves to camp, and also enjoys spending time with his wife, Nikki, and his children.
"Both of my children went to school here," he said. "Becoming the principal is a big full circle for me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.