ROTONDA — Bruce Fourman is no stranger to L.A. Ainger Middle School. He was the dean and an assistant principal at the school and now he's the new principal. 

Fourman replaces six-year principal Jeffrey Harvey, who was promoted to the assistant superintendent for District Support Services at Charlotte County Public Schools.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments