SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office formally launched a new jail program this week to fight recidivism.
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight calls it the "Re-entry navigator program," aimed at the 65% of people who end up back in jail within a year, often within months of their release.
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation agreed to fund two new Re-entry navigator positions that will help incarcerated men and women both before and after release from jail.
The idea is to work with inmates while they are still behind bars as part of a holistic approach to treatment. Navigators ensure inmates have access to a range of practical and emotional support services while still incarcerated. Once they're released, navigators help address substance abuse issues, and provide case management to help inmates succeed on the outside.
“This is a phenomenal way to ensure continuity of care so we can continue to reduce recidivism in Sarasota County,” said Knight. “It’s with gratitude to Gulf Coast Community Foundation that this program has finally come to fruition and I look forward to seeing its successes.”
“This is much more than a grant,” said Foundation CEO Mark Pritchett. “It is a start-up investment in an innovative, best-practice program that is part of the larger strategy to transform criminal justice in our community from punitive to rehabilitative. It builds on a decade of work under Sheriff Knight’s leadership to improve the lives of inmates while also improving our community.”
"We're trying to change the entire system of arrest, release and community re-entry," Knight said. "Think about it. By ending the revolving door of arrest and recidivism for lower level offenders, we are also reducing crime. We are reducing homelessness, panhandling, unemployment and poverty. We are improving mental and physical health. All of this means that our neighborhoods are safer, our quality of life is better and the burden on our taxpayers is reduced. It benefits everyone."
Knight said he hopes the Sarasota County re-entry program becomes a national model.
'Groundbreaking'
The new program is not designed to address hardened, violent criminals, but those who cause mostly property damage to finance their drug habits. They are what Knight calls low-level criminals who've hit rock bottom.
A key job of the navigator is to first identify those who appear ready to turn their lives around.
It's not enough to want to stay clean and sober. That, along with finding employment, are like climbing a mountain. They can't do it without help, Knight said.
"Let's be clear. The work we are doing here is groundbreaking," Knight said. "There are few other communities in the country that have done as much work as we have done over the past 10 years, and are taking the steps we are about to take. It is our hope that, with our partners, we can create a model for criminal justice and social services that will be adopted by other communities throughout the United States. We believe in it."
Finding the right partner
The sheriff approached the Foundation last year, and invited their director and board members for a tour of the various jail pods that host different programs, like one specifically for veterans, and an addiction recovery pod that began back in 2009.
Knight said the Foundation was the perfect partner "because they are proactive leaders who are willing to tackle difficult regional issues."
The Foundation can also leverage a wide network of donors and resources to address larger, more complex challenges like the perennial problem of recidivism.
"We became interested in this after (learning) about some of the obstacles to re-entry (outside) the criminal justice system," Pritchett said. "We found a perfect opportunity to intervene. We brought our board on board. They toured the jail. All we could say was one word: 'hope.' We saw hope for this, for people re-entering society."
Since its creation in January of 2019, the re-entry pod has already had great success, Knight said.
"Through research, we learned the first few days after release are the most critical," he said. "This is when former inmates are most in need of continued case management, psychiatric services, peer support, access to transportation, and housing.
"They don't have parents like you or I do. They will have Navigators to help them climb that mountain. Two new employees who are trained and responsible for assisting inmates … the moment they walk out our front door," Knight said.
This might include continued substance abuse treatment, mental health treatment, general healthcare, housing, transportation, identification and job training.
"They will advocate for every man and woman who is willing to accept help to re-enter society and end the cycle of arrest and release," Knight said.
"Along with other programs we have inside the jail, we believe this navigator program is changing the landscape of corrections and changing the future of our community," Knight said. "As I said before, we believe this is a solution that may gain traction in other communities.
