The Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Recreation Center, 6791 San Casa Drive, is a $9 million newly opened public facility. There is a gymnasium used for pickleball, kickball, Frisbee drop in games. The 23,00 square-foot center features large meeting rooms for mahjong, cards, mom-and-tot time, card games and more. For more information, call 941-681-3743.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments