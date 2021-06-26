Sarasota County District 5 Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who represents Englewood and North Port, wants to share updates on local projects, services and upcoming votes.
The Daily Sun asked him a few questions about these issues.
There’s a new OnDemand by Sarasota County program offering Uber or Lyft-style rides in Englewood and North Port, Venice and other parts of the county. Is this new service working?
Yes and it’s been a success. The SCAT department reports total mobility OnDemand trips for the four zones (North Port, Englewood-Venice, Lido Key and Siesta Key) in Sarasota County totaled 2,302 since June 5, with 888 trips in Englewood-Venice and 569 in North Port trips.
“It’s been very successful. You get to rate the driver. So far they’ve received a 4.8 out of 5. We are not spending more money. We are creating efficiencies and improving the service. An OnDemand county vehicle picks up a customers within 30 minutes of the ride request to take them to their destinations within the same zone. Vehicles are similar to minivans and accessible for those needing a ramp to board. Rides are available 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Each ride costs $1.25 and rides can be paid for using an online registration service, an app or paying cash to the driver. Reservations are required to use this service. This service will only grow.
What SCAT bus route did the OnDemand service replace in Englewood?
Englewood was previously served by Route 16 (down Dearborn Street) and seasonally served by Route 26. Anyone needing a ride can visit www.scgov.net/OnDemand. Reservations are required through the OnDemand at Sarasota County app, online, or by calling 941-300-1553.
You are working on office space at North Port City Hall to meet with residents about county issues. Can Englewood residents go there or will you have space in Englewood like at the Community Redevelopment Area of Dearborn Street office?
I do have an office at Robert L. Anderson building in South Venice and have met with Englewood residents there. I like the idea of meeting at the CRA office and will see if that can be arranged.
Is there new news about River Road south widening from U.S. 41 to Winchester Boulevard toward Englewood, which is unincorporated Sarasota County?
Yes, I had a Zoom conference with Congressman Greg Steube, (U.S. Representative for Florida’s 17th congressional district). He earmarked $1 million toward the design for South River Road, which is estimated at $1.7 million. We (the county) will come up with the $700,000.
The county’s estimate for the entire South River Road section construction from two lanes to four lanes is $65 million. It’s broken down with $35 million from River Road from Winchester Boulevard to U.S. 41, and $30 million from Winchester Boulevard at the Charlotte County line to River Road.
The county has acquired the right of way needed for that section and the stormwater design. It’s very positive. I’ve asked that this project is put on the Metropolitan Planning Organization project priority list which was received well. We are also working with Wellen Park (developers). I see this as a great opportunity for a possible public private partnership.
Are there plans for a fire station anywhere in that proposed four-lane widening along River Road, near the new 9,000 homes proposed at the Winchester Ranches development, which is in unincorporated Sarasota County and not North Port?
There are preliminary talks with Sarasota County and the Englewood Fire District because that’s the fire department that services that area. According to Englewood Fire District Fire Chief Kevin Easton, the district owns property at the Myakka Pines Golf Club, off River Road. Either a new fire station could be built there or talks could happen with Wellen Park, the developer of the proposed ranches, for a fire station to be built on land inside that development. It’s all very new and could be years away.
Do you have an update on the Dearborn Street project starting at the Cedar Street intersection and continuing east to the State Road 776 intersection?
County commissioners approved the $7,662.325.22 contract on May 4. It’s a 395-day project and estimated completion is mid-August, early September 2022, weather permitting of course. The improvements include decorative intersections and sidewalks, new LED lighting and signage, pedestrian gathering areas, additional on-street parking and a gateway sign. Wright Construction Group received the notice to proceed on June 23. They plan to start demolition on July 6 at the intersection of Mango and Dearborn streets. They will proceed to move west with the construction.
Are there plans for a regional sports complex near Englewood or North Port?
We had very productive talks with Wellen Park (developers). It will be a great amenity. That would mean a lot for South County.
Are you working on an education campaign about renewing the one-cent surtax or penny sales tax?
Yes, it’s a very, very important thing. The county has a website that explains the one-cent sales surtax. Proceeds from the surtax may only be used to invest in public infrastructure projects such as parks, roads, sidewalks, libraries and schools. It may not be used to pay for general operating expenses.
We put together a task force identifying and prioritizing a long list of projects that can be funded in the future by this surtax. This surtax will raise over $1 billion for countywide projects. The surtax has been approved three times. The surtax will expire on Dec. 31, 2024. Residents will vote to continue this surtax, paid by everyone who shops anywhere in Sarasota County, and not just residents.
