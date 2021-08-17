ENGLEWOOD — Curt Schwartz was amazed 15 Rotary Club members raised their hand when asked if they attended Englewood Elementary School when they were a kid.
"I couldn't believe there were so many," said Schwartz, the new Englewood Elementary School principal, who was a guest speaker at a recent meeting of the newly formed Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset. "It was neat to see these members come full circle from being a student to a business owner."
On Monday, members of the club dropped off a large load of school supplies, tissues, hand sanitizers and cleaners for Schwartz and teachers at Englewood Elementary School.
"This is an absolutely wonderful example of the community giving us support," Schwartz said. "We have school supplies now, but right about November or December, the students start running out and the teachers can sure use the help. These supplies will be there for our teachers to use at that time. This is really great."
On July 1, the Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset formed to serve the community.
"We had one meeting and told everyone to bring school supplies for Englewood Elementary, and at the next meeting we were loaded with crayons, pens, paper and other supplies to help the students," said Kale Dailey, charter president. "We are here to serve. We find a need and we help."
Dailey said the new all-male club is flourishing and is full with 50 members. New members must be nominated to come in to the club. Some of the members from other local Rotary clubs joined the new sunset club which meets the at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday at the Englewood Elks Lodge.
"We already have a few fundraisers planned including the Englewood Beerfest, Big Green Egg Fest and Shave, Bourbon and Cigars, and by popular demand by the ladies, there will be a wine portion added this year," Dailey said. "There's been fundraisers like these already and have proven to be extremely successful."
Dailey says he has to brag a little about being the champion of the last Big Green Eggs cooking competition. Participants buy a ticket to taste all of the inventions made on the barbecue grills shaped like giant green eggs.
"Last time we had 20 competitors, and The Barbecue Bourbon Boys won," he said. "The team was made up of Tom Hinck and I, but I think this year we need one more person like Gary Vasbinder to help get everything under control. We new recipes that are mind-blowing. We are ready to compete. We plan to keep the title."
Michael J. Looney of Looney Electric, is a member of the new club.
"We really have a get-er-done attitude," he said. "We are excited because we have a lot of things we can do for the community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.