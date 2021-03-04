ENGLEWOOD — The South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association was surprised to discover many of Erosion Control Lines (ECL) on the south end of the key are now underwater.

A year ago, before the beach nourishment project started replenishing the Gulf shoreline with sand, Charlotte County and the state established ECL lines, a permanent demarcation of what is private beach and what is public beach.

From the line landward was private beach and beach from the line into the Gulf was public beach. Prior to the ESL, private beach lines fluctuated according to the mean high water line.

The association decided to conduct a survey that, surprisingly, discovered the south of the public Englewood Beach, some erosion control lines were now in the shallows of the Gulf shoreline.

"