At 13, Alex Vangor gave horse-riding lessons to earn money to fund her Eagle Scout project.
Allison LaBeau created a "Leave No Trace" mural as her Eagle project, and Autumn Matthews established Englewood's newest little free library for hers.
They are from BSA Troop 26G in Englewood, which consists of 15 girls. The trio finished their Eagle Scout journey about the same time this year.
Now, the community is seeing the benefits of those projects.
Vangor, of Venice, who is homeschooled, bought a piece of equipment for InStride Therapy in Nokomis — a nonprofit specializing in equine-assisted activities and therapies for those with unique challenges.
Because InStride serves thousands of children, adults and veterans through hippotherapy (physical, occupational, and speech therapy), therapeutic riding, Special Olympics, and literacy programs, there's always a need for equipment.
Vangor raised money for an arena drag to properly loosen, level and finish horse arena footings.
'LEAVE NO TRACE' PROJECT
A graduate of Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School, LaBeau, 18, of Englewood, created a mural of the seven principles of Scouting and donated it to the Rotary's Englewood Youth Foundation campground, 301 S Moon Drive, Venice.
The seven principles for camping include to plan ahead and prepare for a camping or hiking trip; spread out to minimize resource damage by using existing trails; dispose of waste properly; leave what you find like animals, archaeological artifacts, and other objects; minimize campfire impacts by using dead and downed wood that can be broken easily by hand; respect wildlife; and be considerate of other visitors.
FREE, LITTLE LIBRARY
Matthews, 16, from North Port, earned money and bought a little free library which will be installed at a business on West Dearborn Street once the streetscaping work is complete in the fall.
"Right now it's installed at our Scout House, and it's been getting used," said Troop 26G Scoutmaster Misty Hassy.
Hassy said she and Assistant Scoutmaster Stephanie McDowall are very proud of the three girls.
"They are the first females from Sarasota and Charlotte counties to receive this award (for Boy Scouts)," Hassy said. "To have three female BSA Eagle Scouts at one time overwhelming but pretty cool."
At 13, Alex is the youngest scout in Sarasota County and in the Two Rivers district — which encompasses Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties — to complete her Eagle Scout project, she said.
Allison is the first female in Charlotte County to finish her Eagle Scout project. "They are the first three in the troop, there will be more," Hassy said.
Hassy said many in the troop chose the all-girl Boy Scout program for different reasons.
"Autumn was in Girl Scouts, and it wasn't active enough for her," Hassy said. "Allison is teaching at the High Adventure Base Summit through Boy Scouts. She's in charge of their outdoor skills work at camp all summer. It's an exciting opportunity for her.
"Other girls in our troop have siblings in Boy Scouts and got to do things like hiking and camping. So they were familiar with Boy Scouts and wanted to be a part of these activities. Alex is also in Girl Scouts," Hassy said.
ROTARY SUPPORT
Formed in April 2019, the troop is made up of girls from fifth to 12th grade. It meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Scout House, 298 S. Maple St., Englewood. They share the same chartering organization with the Boy Scouts of America.
There's also an all-boy troop BSA Troop 26B in Englewood. Both are supported by the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary.
"Our club has held the charter and supported Troop 26 for the last 30 years of their 70-year history," said Dave Wampler, president of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary. "It's so important to recognize these young ladies for their accomplishments."
Hassy said the Rotary offers "emotional and other ongoing support" to the Scouts.
"A lot of the Sunrise Rotary members came out of the Englewood Boy Scout troop," she said. "They come to our meetings and help with merit badges.
"When you look at how these members give back to the boys and girls and what the Rotary Club's role in this community is today, even though they are long out of the program, you know Scouting principals last a lifetime," she said. "It's awesome to know they are there to help when we need them."
