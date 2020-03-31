ENGLEWOOD — Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards will soon see sidewalks north of State Road 776.
Charlotte County commissioners approved a $799,575 contract with Pavement Maintenance of Fort Myers to build 6-foot-wide sidewalks along the 3,500-foot-long roads from the state road north to Willmington Boulevard. The Spinnaker sidewalk will be built along east side of the road, while the Sunnybrook sidewalk will run along the west side of the road.
The project is expected to be completed this fall. The funding will come from the Englewood East road and drainage taxing unit.
"The price of sidewalk can vary greatly depending on site specific details, such as how built out the properties are, what needs to be done to drainage, and easements," Public Works spokeswoman Tracy Doherty said.
The Spinnaker and Sunnybrook sidewalks aren't the only sidewalks in Englewood East to be constructed. A year ago, the county built a half-mile of sidewalks along Oceanspray Boulevard, linking Spinnaker and Sunnybrook sidewalks south of S.R. 776.
The 2008 1-percent sales tax extension raised $8.5 million for new sidewalks, all of which has been allocated. Sales taxes paid for the sidewalks along Sunnybrook from Rotonda Circle north to South McCall and the design for the Oceanspray sidewalks.
"At this time, we have no future projects in Englewood East, but that can change if funding becomes available," Doherty said.
For more information about Englewood East sidewalks or other sidewalk projects in the rest of the county, visit Project Status at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Asphalt for SR 776
While Charlotte County expands its network of sidewalks in Englewood East, the Florida Department of Transportation approved a $2.3-million contract with Ajax Paving Industries of Florida to repave the state road between Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards.
While Ajax hasn't started to repave the roadway, crews are out preparing and setting up for the actual repaving of the four-lane roadway. Ajax has until the early fall to complete the repaving project.
Barring inclement weather or other delays, the repaving work will be conducted Monday to Friday, day and night hours, with possible lane closures limited to the overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
For more information about the repaving project, contact FDOT community outreach manager Lisa Macias at 239-337-1071 or email her at Lisa.Macias@dot.state.fl.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.