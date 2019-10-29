ENGLEWOOD — Emerging technologies may help people, especially those with respiratory conditions, decide whether it's safe to head to the beaches while red tide is in the area.
HABscope, developed by NASA's Applied Science Program, could eventually lead to the creation of a red tide respiratory forecast system along Florida's Gulf Coast, according to people who have begun using it.
The technology is being implemented in Lee County, where it's being used to track the impacts of airborne toxins from red tide algae at three beaches.
Sarasota County is expected to be next in line to see HABscope technologies, Barbara Kirkpatrick said Tuesday.
Kirkpatrick is executive director of the nonprofit Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System. Her group is working with NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science, the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, Sanibel Sea School, Lee County and the city of Sanibel.
The HABscope takes a low-cost, classroom-grade, portable microscope and outfits it with a special adapter.
The adapter, created with a 3D printer, can mount an Apple touch screen iPOD touch to the eyepiece of the microscope. A portable power pack provides the power to light the microscope.
In real time, HABscope can record water samples and through computer programming — much like facial recognition programming — can identify the presence of red tide cells and intensity of the algae. The GCOOS can then post predictions on the web. Right now, people can check them at habscope.gcoos.org/forecasts.
GCOOS posted Tuesday how Tarpon Beach can expect today medium to high red tide concentrations — 100,000 cells to more than a million cells per liter of water. When the algae concentrations reach or exceed 100,000 cells, then fish kills are possible and respiratory ailments in humans probable.
“Now, thanks to the water testing being done by our partners at Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation and the Sanibel Sea School, we’re able to refine our forecasts and offer predictions on a beach-by-beach basis,” said Dr. Richard Stumpf, NOAA-NCCOS Oceanographer in a prepared statement. He led the forecast development team.
“This forecast is the first step toward reducing the health and economic impacts of red tides for coastal communities," Stump said. "Red tide should be an inconvenience, not a crisis.”
Both Kirkpatrick and Stump told the Sun Tuesday the HABscope will allow people with respiratory ailments to know when safe for them to pack up and head to the beach without fears.
Bloom continues to move north
Red tide algae is continuing to drift north along the Gulf Coast.
According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports, researchers detected medium and low concentrations — 10,000-100,000 cells in low concentrations or 100,000 to a million cells in medium concentrations per liter of water — from water samples taken from Blind Pass Beach north to Venice Monday.
"The mornings seem to be much better," Mark Timchula suggested, adding that much depends on wind direction, whether it's blowing onshore or offshore.
Better known as the Beach Guy at Englewood Beach, Timchula reports on beach conditions regularly on his Facebook page.
The FWC reported a week ago Englewood Beach saw low concentrations in a water sample. The FWC will release its weekly red tide update today on myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.