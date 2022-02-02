Lemon Bay High School JROTC members include Kaylee Jongsma, 17, Eric Houghten Jr., 15, Joseph Orozimbo, 15, Makayla Montana, 15, Elijah Farley, 18, were part of the veterans ceremony. The flag was folded and given to World War II veteran Salvator J. Saccomando.
ENGLEWOOD — As the cold winds blew for two hours, Robert Soucy shared stories of veterans who had once lived at Alameda Isles and were remembered for their military service.
He read each name and anyone who knew the person spoke up at the ceremony for the new veterans memorial walkway at Alameda Isles in Englewood.
Remembered were an Army colonel, a two-time Purple Heart recipient, a veteran who later became a turkey farmer and another who was a retired engineer. They went from serving in the military to becoming neighbors and friends sharing war stories in the small Englewood community.
Soucy said it was a veteran who rescued the community with 355 homes on 65 acres from bankruptcy in 1987. He used the Florida law to have homeowners buy the mobile home park instead of it being sold.
Soucy said there’s also a veterans and women’s club who contribute to honoring veterans in the community.
“Lou Hendzel had the idea for the veterans memorial,” Soucy said, adding the memorial committee worked for several years collecting money. “This is a great way to thank our veterans and their families for their sacrifice.”
Renee Palmer, Christine Cortese and Linda Hendzel of the women’s club worked on the memorial since 2011. Each time a veteran at the park died, the women’s club donated money to the memorial. It cost about $7,000 to install the brick pavers and a plaque for each military branch near the flag pole by the clubhouse.
During the ceremony, World War II U.S. Navy veteran Salvator J. Saccomando helped raise the flag. He was later presented with a flag.
He started out in the Navy, he said. “Then I was in the Marines attachment at Camp Pendleton for combat readiness while preparing to invade the Japanese.”
Members of the Lemon Bay High School JROTC presented colors under Cmdr. David West. A Venice American Legion Post 159 honor guard member performed taps to the crowd of about 250.
“We are so happy to have completed this memorial,” Palmer said. “It will be a place where we hold veterans ceremonies. Families and spouses can also come over here and reflect and honor their loved one who served and sacrificed for our freedom.”
