ENGLEWOOD — It only costs $15 to join the Gulf Cove Moose Rider Post 2554.
With 58 members, the group is looking for a few more to join them at the post, 4212 N. Access Road, Englewood.
"To be a member of the Riders, you also have to be a member of the Gulf Coast Moose, which we refer to as the Little Moose, which costs $20," said Commander Larry Roy. "We just opened back up after the coronavirus shut us down four months ago."
Moose Rider member and veteran Dan Chaloupka said it was time to step up and help members of the Moose.
"The people who were cooking at the lodge every week were getting burned out," he said. "We started cooking burgers at the post."
Food is served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
"We are having a poker run on Nov. 29 with help from the White Rabbit," Roy said, referring to local saloon frequented by motorcycle riders. "We are starting to do these things that help us support local groups in the community like F.A.M.E. (Friends for the Advancement of Musical Education). We also support Mooseheart home for children and the Moosehaven for elderly veterans."
For more information on the Moose Lodge call 941-473-3126 or visit www.lodge2554.moosepages.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.