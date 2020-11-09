MURDOCK — West Charlotte County should prepare to have new neighbors — 700 to 1,400 of them.
The Charlotte County Planning Board voted unanimously Monday to recommend that county commissioners approve plan development zoning for 408 acres near State Road 776 and Gasparilla Road. It's another step toward a large, multi-neighborhood development that's been in the works for years.
County commissioners have final authority to approve the plan.
"This has been 12 years in the making," attorney Robert Berntsson told the planning board.
Berntsson represents 2008 Recovery Limited Partnership of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The partnership seeks to develop 408 acres of the much larger, nearly 1,200-acre "West County Town Center" that has been sitting dormant for a decade or more.
The parcel is north of Delamare Boulevard which loops around the Village of Holiday Lake, off Gasparilla Road, and southeast of State Road 776 and north of the South Gulf Cove subdivision.
In 2009, the Sun reported how developer Dennis Fullenkamp garnered unanimous Charlotte County Commission approval to build a community on 1,200-plus acres. Originally conceived as the West Town Center, its plans broke with the traditional suburban development platted throughout Charlotte County.
In 2009, the property was zoned for 3 million square feet of commercial development. Fullenkamp agreed to limit commercial development to 1.5 million square feet.
That was then.
The new planned development for the 408 acres now calls for four distinctly designed neighborhoods centered around two, mixed-use commercial town squares. Roads with wide, multi-use sidewalks will wind through the development to create a small-town "main street" ambiance.
According to the stipulations for the project, the base density is set at 702 homes and apartments. However, the land could see as many as 1,475 homes if the developer can acquire and transfer density units from other areas of West County. Any transfer of density will also need county commission approvals.
With a final site plan for the project, the developer will also be required to contribute $132.50 per residential unit to a designated to fund for the creation of hurricane evacuation shelters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.