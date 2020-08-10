ENGLEWOOD — Less than two months ago — after motorists endured years of a roadway perforated with miles of patches and potholes — Sarasota County finished repaving its portion of Winchester Boulevard from River Road to the Charlotte County line.
So why does several inches of standing water accumulate and puddle in the middle of the South River intersection? Even during brief rain showers, water pools in the southbound lane of the new $4 million road, including the brand-new crosswalk.
That’s OK, say county officials, and within county specifications.
“Regarding the minor ponding, the specifications allow for a tolerance to what we describe as the smoothness of the roadway (a straight-edging measurement),” said Sarasota County spokesman Drew Winchester in an email Monday to the Sun.
“In addition, the resurfacing projects do not correct major cross slope deficiencies,” Winchester said, explaining how the county will typically mill a roadway to a fixed depth and will repave at the same depth.
“Efforts are made to reduce existing deficiencies, but existing site conditions do pose limits to the amount of corrections that we are able to obtain,” he said.
The project also meets the county requirements for smoothness and therefore this is not a warranty issue.
In December 2019, two flashing alert signs at Winchester North first announced to motorists that repaving of the 3.5-mile roadway was just over the horizon, promising a start on Jan. 27. Then the date changed to months later on March 2, then to March 9 and finally March 16.
Sarasota County’s contractor, Preferred Materials, started the $3.9 million repaving contract by first addressing sidewalk and pedestrian improvements, mostly around the River Road intersection, called for in the contract.
To minimize traffic problems, Preferred Materials restricted work to nighttime hours. The actual roadwork started on the evening of St. Partrick’s Day.
The Winchester North roadway was originally built as a joint Sarasota-Charlotte County construction project in 2002 linked South River Road and State Road 776.
Charlotte County’s four-lane share of the Winchester North corridor extends from the county line south to State Road 776.
Charlotte repaved the four lanes of its Winchester North roadway in August 2017. Charlotte also completed and opened the southern corridor of Winchester from South McCall to Placida Road in 2017.
