ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of two stolen vehicles in Englewood. 

One vehicle was on Pendleton Avenue and the other was taken from Rotonda Boulevard North. 

One of the vehicles was located on Interstate 75 near exit 220 but it was burned.

No other information was available at this time.

