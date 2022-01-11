ENGLEWOOD — The Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Key announced the winner of its top annual award, the 2022 Hermitage Greenfield Prize.
Musician and composer Angélica Negrón is this year's recipient, according to the Tuesday morning announcement.
Negrón is an innovative composer and multi-instrumentalist, according to a statement by The Hermitage. Her music has been commissioned for the New York Botanical Gardens, Opera Philadelphia, LA Philharmonic, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic.
Negrón will receive a $30,000 commission to create a new work that will have its first public presentation in 2024 in Sarasota. In addition, Negrón will receive a Hermitage Fellowship and residency to develop and complete her new work at the artist retreat on Manasota Key.
“Angélica Negrón's musical spirit and innovation capture the mission of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize — to bring into the world works of art that have a significant impact on the broad as well as the artistic culture of our society," Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg said in the Tuesday statement.
The jury include Terrance McKnight, Host of WQXR New York Public Radio and a member of the Hermitage National Curatorial Council, Jessie Montgomery, composer, violinist, and educator, and Gary Padmore, Director of Education and Community Engagement at the New York Philharmonic.
Negrón's music "places value in the softest, most vulnerable, and most frequently overlooked instruments in the room," said Terrance McKnight, the Greenfield Prize's 2022 Jury Chair. "In her scores, even the robots find a pulse. Her compositional insight is the heartbeat of true democracy, and I am thrilled to introduce her to the Hermitage community.”
The Hermitage has set a dinner for 6 p.m. April 10 at Michael’s On East to present the award.
For more about The Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org or call 941-475-2098.
