SARASOTA — The August 2024 primary election is 19 months away, but three candidates have already launched their campaigns for the Sarasota County Commission.
A day after the start of 2023, Teresa Mast filed her paperwork with the supervisor of elections, declaring her intent to run.
She was followed by Ray Pilon four days later on Jan. 6.
And this past week, Les Nichols tossed his hat into the ring.
The candidates are seeking the Republican nomination in the August 2024 Republican primary to run for the District 1 seat on the commission in the November 2024 general election.
Commissioner Mike Moran currently represents District 1, which encompasses most of North Sarasota County along the Manatee County border. Moran cannot run again due to term limits.
Mast is president of the Davin Group Inc., a female majority owned general contracting firm. She ran for the Sarasota County School Board in 2016, losing to Caroline Zucker. She recently resigned from her seat on the county’s Planning Commission to run for the District 1 seat.
"Our County needs a Commissioner with the business experience and relationships that will allow us to grow smarter and catch up on investing in the things we need instead of wasting people’s hard-earned money on whims and wants,” Mast said in a press release.
“By relying on the same core conservative principles Governor DeSantis has used to govern, we can deliver the services our neighborhoods rely on, without raising taxes,” Mast added.
By declaring his intention to run, Pilon is seeking to serve again on the county commission, where he served one term from 1996-2000. He decided to forgo a second term, choosing instead to run for sheriff against former Sheriff Bill Balkwill.
Pilon lost that race, but later won a set in the Florida Legislature, where he served three terms from 2010-2016.
“I am not anti-growth, but we are now in growth mania. Laws and ordinances have been changed or manipulated. We need to respect the feeling of the constituents and their quality of life,” Pilon wrote in an email to The Daily Sun.
“If we grow, it should be in the right place at the right time. Resources gained by building should match the services needed for their expansion. Impact fees will never solve that as history has proven. So now we tax ourselves extra for everything, i.e., legacy trail, environment, etc. We should be able to live within our means.”
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Nichols has worked in the property management field for the past 23 years, focusing on condominiums and homeowner associations. He currently serves on four advisory committees to the county commission.
In his candidate statement, Nichols wrote that Sarasota County needs a commissioner who is “focused on innovation, business expansion, and sustainable residential growth.”
“No more of the old way of thinking. The county needs a fresh face with energy and motivation to serve the people of Sarasota at the highest level,” his statement continued.
District 1 will not be the only county commission race on the 2024 ballot. Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, representing District 5, will be up for re-election if he chooses to run for a second term.
District 3, currently represented by Commissioner Nancy Detert, will be an open seat as Detert is also barred from running again by term limits.
Since Sarasota County has single-member districts, only residents residing within a particular district will vote for a county commissioner.
