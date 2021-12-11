ENGLEWOOD — Eager to “dig” deeper into Gulf Coast archaeology, history and ecology?
If so, here is the speaker’s series for you! Presenters include archaeologists, historians, ecologists and preservationists.
Manasota Beach Club, a popular 20-acre resort on Manasota Key, is hosting its annual Monday Lecture Series, now in its 33rd year. Beginning Jan. 10, the “lunch and learn” series is presenting experts on recent underwater archaeology “digs,” native vs. exotic “key” vegetation, early 20th century conservationist writer John Burroughs, the endangered scrub-jay, a nature walk and talk, and more.
For over 60 years, the Buffum family — including 92-year-old Sydney Buffum and her daughter, current manager Sydney “Buffy” Crampton — has operated the resort on Manasota Key known as the Manasota Beach Club.
Throughout these years, they have also played an important role in area public service by serving on numerous boards, being dedicated to area environmental and historic preservation, and sponsoring hundreds of events.
In honor of their years of dedication to the key, this year’s series is focused on the history of the Key and the gulf coast area.
Sydney Crampton hopes to raise awareness and support of local history and ecological issues by offering the series. “Every January and February, for over 30 years, we’ve held a Monday luncheon and lecture series on a wide variety of topics. In this 33rd year,” she says. “I wanted to add to the discussion by highlighting a number of key area ecological, and local MBC historical, issues, and this year our co-organizer, Larry Kruckman and I have gathered an exceptional group of speakers….”
Eva Furner. The lead-off presentation, “Habitat Restoration at Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve” on Jan. 10, will be by Furner who will discuss the $2.1 million restoration of the former golf course in Grove City. The project includes 22 acres of new and enhanced wetlands, expanded estuarine habitat that is protecting juvenile tarpon and many other species, and thousands of native upland and wetland plantings.
The new preserve, owned and managed by nonprofit Lemon Bay Conservancy, is improving water quality flowing into Lemon Bay and providing a permanently protected refuge for wildlife. Following the Jan. 10 presentation, Furner will lead a guided “walk” on Jan. 13, to visit the restored habitat. Details to be provided at the luncheon before.
Furner is a member of the LBC board of directors and has chaired the preserve restoration committee since 2011. She is retired from IBM and holds a BA from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from the University of Miami.
Kim Cool. Cool’s topic is “Why Venice?: Mecca for Circus Performers and Fans,” and will include an update on the new Ringling Circus Museum Railroad Car at the Historic Venice Station. “Kim is one cool character … a world traveler, a world-class curling athlete, and an award winning U.S. Figure Skating judge. Cool is the author or co-author of some 30 books relating to business, needlework, history, travel, the environment, the circus and ghosts. She has been the features editor for the Venice Gondolier Sun for more than 25 years.
Meg Lowman. What do birds see in the treetops that you don’t? And why are trees ecologically important in Florida and worldwide? Internationally known environmentalist, Dr. Meg Lowman, will answer these questions and describe her life’s work, in various ecosystems worldwide, on Jan. 24, in her presentation, “Saving Trees through Mission Green.” Lowman is executive director of TREE Foundation. She is known locally as a partner in the creation of the canopy walk at Myakka State Park and recently founded TREE’s new initiative, Mission Green, to stop global deforestation.
John McCarthy. McCarthy is Marie Selby Botanical Gardens vice president for Historic Spanish Point Campus. As a native Floridian, he dedicated his career to raising awareness of the importance of nature, heritage, recreation and civic engagement in building community identity, value and pride. His address Jan. 31 is entitled, “Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Historic Spanish Point Campus — An Update & Invitation.”
Steve Avdakov and Sydney Crampton. Manasota is one of the last “beach clubs” on the key, existing before the two access bridges were constructed. Architect Avdokov will review its long architectural record and Crampton will review its history since 1960. Both will speak Feb. 7.
John Lutz. Dr. Lutz is a resident of Englewood and the great grand nephew of John Burroughs. On Feb. 14, Dr. Lutz will tell us about this amazing and influential person, friend of John Muir, Walt Whitman, Henry Ford, and Thomas Edison, in his talk, “John Burroughs: Learning to Write, Naturally,” including how a farm boy ended up influencing a nation on the importance of conservation.
Ryan Duggans. If you dig archaeology, Duggins’ talk on Feb. 21 will be of interest. Curious about the underwater archeological excavations off Manasota Key during the past few years? Here is a chance to learn the details from one of the key researchers, Duggins, Underwater Archaeology Supervisor at the Florida Division of Historical Resources. His talk, “Sarasota’s Submerged Prehistory: Recent Investigations at Manasota Key Offshore,” describes how recent archaeological investigations located a 7,000-year-old Native American ancestral burial site in the Gulf of Mexico near Venice.
Jon Thaxton. On Feb. 28, Thaxton, former Sarasota county commissioner and current Director of Gulf Coast Community Foundation, will speak on “Florida Scrub-Jay Stories.” Jon has worked with nonprofit organizations, donors, and other community partners to invest Gulf Coast grants and resources in projects that transform the region and improve public policies. He is also recognized throughout Florida as a leading advocate for protecting the natural environment. A fifth-generation Sarasotan, he was raised on a farm near Osprey and began his environmental advocacy at Venice High School in 1974 as a founding member of the Ecology Club. His talk will spell out the importance of monitoring important indicators of Manasota Key ecology.
All presentations are outside with social distancing and mask required, except while eating at your table at Manasota Beach Club, 7660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood from noon until 1:30 p.m. The cost is $25, plus taxes/gratuity. Reservations are required. For additional information and reservations, contact Manasota Beach Club at 941-474-2614 or visit www.manasota beachclub.com.
