ENGLEWOOD — Marcia Ziegler pointed to the bird on the page.
“That’s a hummingbird” said Alison Bixenman, 4, as the pair read and laughed together Monday on a bench at Foundations Early Learning Center in Englewood.
Ziegler joined fellow Rotary Club of Englewood member Carolyn Burk and president Traci Hamill at the center to donate a $3,990 check for the Ferst Readers program at the preschool.
Michelle Maddox, program manager of Ferst Readers, drove several hours to participate in the check presentation.
“This is amazing,” said Amy Cloutier, Foundations director. “This helps us expand the program launched last year by Deborah Hegedus. This is great for our children.”
Hegedus is a club member and former Rotary president.
Through a partnership with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in Venice, the Englewood Rotary Youth Foundation received a grant to extend the Ferst Readers program.
Last year, the Rotary pledged to sponsor 100 children at Englewood United Methodist Church’s Foundations Early Childcare Education Center, 700 E. Dearborn St. received books.
“These books help children interact as they learn to read and recognize vocabulary and rhyming words,” Maddox said. “They also help teach a child to sit still while reading or when they are being read to. It’s important because that’s expected as part of kindergarten readiness.”
Through the program, children at the daycare are sent a book a month at no cost to the families or the center. The book is a resource for children and their families to use at home during the earliest stages of development.
“Now, almost one year into the project, the 1,000th book was mailed,” Hamill said. “We hope to expand the program to other daycare centers in Englewood in 2022. We can do it with the help of the Rotary Club of Englewood and the local community.”
Hamill said the program is important locally because poverty and illiteracy go hand in hand.
Research shows that 61% of children in low-income households don’t have an age-appropriate book in the home; and that having access to books at home is more important than a father’s education level, and it’s one of the top predictors of school success, she said.
Locally, 67% of the school-age children in Charlotte County and 50% of the school-age children in Sarasota County are on free and reduced lunch.
“There are a lot of families in the Englewood community who are struggling financially,” Hamill said. “When parents are focused on providing basic needs — food, clothing, shelter, and medicines — buying books is not at the top of their list.”
The Rotary is collecting $36 to sponsor a one-year subscription to the Leap Into Books parent newsletter and a child’s book mailed to them monthly.
“Since a baby’s brain is 85% developed by age 3, it’s important to have access to books which will help build background knowledge, vocabulary, and above all, a love of reading before the child enters kindergarten,” she said.
The Rotary hopes the books are a substitute for children under 5 to break away from a computer screen, cellphone or tablet and spend quality time with a parent or sibling learning to read and develop language skills.
Centers with children birth to 5 years old, can receive a book each month by emailing Michelle Maddox, Ferst Readers Program Manager, at michelle@ferstreaders.org or calling 706-818-6016.
For more information about the program or to donate, visit www.ferstreaders.org, or Michelle Maddox, Ferst Readers Program Manager, at michelle@ferstreaders.org or 706-818-6016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.