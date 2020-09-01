There were a lot of “firsts” Monday as thousands of kids headed back to school in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. It was the first time they’d been in classrooms since the pandemic shut down schools in March. That was five months ago. It was the first time everyone had to attend schools wearing masks while practicing social distancing and other good health guidelines. It was also the first time so many young people have been together since the pandemic began.

Congratulations, parents, teachers, school employees and students. It didn’t go off without any hitches, but it came together. You made it through the first day of the 2020 school year.

School opening far from normal, but good

