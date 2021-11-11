In Englewood, Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said he didn’t serve in any wars but was humbled by those who did. Cutsinger was addressing a crowd at the Englewood Veterans Memorial and Freedom Pavilion on Thursday in a ceremony headed by the VFW Post 10178 and the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area.

In addition to the Lemon Bay High School JROTC cadets presenting the colors, members of the Girl Scout Troop 419 also participated in the ceremony honoring those who served including 100-year-old Army veteran Lemuel Turner.

Cutsinger reminded the crowd Nov. 11-17 is National Veterans Awareness Week, calling for educational efforts for elementary and secondary school students learning about the contributions and sacrifices of veterans.

• • •

North Port honored its service members at Veterans Memorial Park. The morning event featured proclamations, speakers, a flag ceremony, a 21-gun salute/Taps and closing remarks. Burgers and refreshments were available afterward at North Port VFW Post 8203.

Cypress Falls Veterans Day Ceremony included The Young Marines of Imagine School presenting colors, a bagpipe player and a ribbon cutting for the new Honor Walkway which honors more than 100 veterans.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube visited the North Port Art Center to honor Sgt. Phillip Moore’s ‘Art of War’ exhibit, and also present Moore with a flag that was flown over the Capitol Building in Moore’s name.

