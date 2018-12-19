With help from a kind donor, Nancy Gordon and her 19-year-old daughter Taylor have a place to stay — at least through the holidays.
The Gordons' Port Charlotte home burnt down last week leaving the mother and daughter homeless. The Gordons lost nearly everything they own after a fire that started on the stove and burned through nearly the entire house.
On Tuesday, during the monthly Homeless to Home meeting in Englewood, Theresa Depugh and Tomma Rolfe updated the group on the progress they've made in helping the Gordons since the fire. The meetings are designed to bring like minded people together to share resources for those at risk of being homeless or are already living at a shelter, camp or vehicle.
Both Depugh and Rolfe volunteer for mobile outreach with the with Jesus Loves You Ministry in Murdock. They are collecting donations and working with Family Promise in Venice to help Taylor and Nancy.
"A donor came forward and gave the couple a place to stay through the holidays," Depugh said. "The family is grateful. They lived in their house for 30 years. It's been difficult for them because Taylor works part time at Winn-Dixie, but her mother is ill and doesn't work. Taylor's father is in a nursing home in Englewood. The family lives on an extremely limited income."
The only other income the family has is from Taylor’s dad’s Social Security check. Her father is in an assisted-living facility.
Rolfe, the co-owner of the Country Hound Cafe in Englewood, said some donations have come in for the family pets — a rabbit, two cats and puppy rescued from the fire.
“Donations came in from the boys in the Rotary Club and several other people," Rolfe said. "They sure could use more."
The family was helped by the Red Cross immediately after the fire. Then Englewood groups including St. David's Jubilee Center, Project Phoenix and St. Francis of Assisi stepped in. Then Family Promise found funding for a hotel room in Englewood for the mother and daughter through Monday.
"We are looking for a more permanent option, said 19-year-old Taylor. "We would like to stay close to Englewood because my dad is in a nursing home and I work in Englewood."
Part of the resources Family Promise provides is helping families match up with landlords in Sarasota County. This week, the Gordons were assigned a case worker. The family said they couldn't afford homeowner’s insurance, so they are unsure if they can ever rebuild their home.
"We don't have any housing," explained Jennifer Fegeanbaum, Family Promise CEO. "We have been actively reaching out to landlords. Generally our clients have to find their own housing and apply for the rental with the landlord. We understand these extenuating circumstances. We had a landlord who had a place in Englewood, but the landlord chose to not rent because it was a very small place more suited for one person to rent.
"Our case manager will continue to work with the family," she said. "We have access to information, referrals and resources and can point them in the right direction. We will make it so they can come through us for wrap-around services and not have to go to 10 other places. We have those connections for them. The we can help them with financial education and budgeting."
Fegeanbaum is working with Jewish Family Community Services to help with security deposits and initial rental assistance once the Gordons have a signed contract.
"People can still make donations to the Country Hound or St. David's if they want to help the family," she said. "They still need everything. We are working with them so they can have a home or apartment to stay in and won't have to be in a hotel. The real problem is there is no affordable housing in the area and it's the busy season."
Rolfe isn't convinced there's nothing available in the Englewood area.
"We were hit so hard by red tide that I believe there are empty condos or rentals from people who didn't come down due to the red tide," she said. "I know there's someone out there who would rather rent out their place than let it sit vacant. I just hope they come forward soon."
Any cash or check donations or gift cards for the family can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at St. David’s Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, or from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Country Hound Cafe, 1951 S. McCall Road in Englewood. The restaurant will also take pet food.
Depugh said anyone with questions or who can help with housing or other donations for the Gordon family can Facebook message her and she will respond. She is in touch with the family regularly.
