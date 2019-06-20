By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
ENGLEWOOD — Understanding people in Englewood need help, hundreds of residents at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club offered to pitch in $200 each for a new grant program called Boca Cares.
Now, they’re looking for organizations in the community that can use the money.
John Catterson and Bruce Vogt, Boca Cares board members, told representatives of several nonprofits about the grant and the June 28 deadline at a recent Homeless2Home meeting in Venice.
“At Boca Royale, we had a Semper Fi Fund which had fundraisers at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club which helped veterans,” Catterson said. “We wanted to establish a fund that would help provide a meaningful opportunity for its household members to support local charities.”
Boca Cares board members Catterson, Andria Bilan, Vogt, Denise Whitty, Michele Petry, Craig Casto and Simin Goedeking all signed a letter to residents last year explaining there’s they were an “untapped resource for individual charitable giving that could be leveraged into a meaningful charitable fund to serve local Englewood organizations.”
They surveyed residents in 600 homes and found if they each gave $200 per household, a foundation could be set up to give away grants annually.
“We know there are a lot of nonprofits out there that are struggling,” Vogt said. “They help children. They help the elderly. If these groups apply for our grant, there’s a possibility we can help them.”
Then the board enlisted the help of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in Venice as the fiscal agent collecting donations and issuing checks in the fund’s name.
