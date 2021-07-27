A new generation learns to protect sea turtles

ENGLEWOOD — Zoe Bass has been walking the beaches of Manasota Key for years as part of a near-daily commitment to studying and protecting sea turtles, their nests and their tiny hatchlings.
This year, another Zoe Bass, who is 7, has been joining her grandmother, looking for new nests, signs of false crawls, and hatchling babies scrambling to the Gulf of Mexico.
Little Zoey enjoyed hammering the long, painted wooden stakes into the soft sand, marking a newly discovered sea turtle nest on the key, her grandmother said. The stakes and bright ribbons are designed to keep people away from the nests.
It's a love and respect for nature — and a responsibility — the Basses have passed down through the generations.
"I carried Mark on my back when I first started volunteering," the elder Zoe Bass said, recalling how she carried her son and little Zoe's father when he was an infant on her turtle patrols.
For more than 20 years, Bass, along with Wilma Katz, have been the primary permit holders overseeing the Coastal Wildlife Club's sea turtle patrol volunteers.
The job, which requires patrolling Gulf beaches in early morning hours, can be demanding
The official sea turtle nesting season begins May 1 and lasts to Oct. 31.
Bass isn't the only one whose grandchildren go on sea turtle patrols.
Jeff and Carol Rice's grandchildren — 16-year-old Reagan, 13-year-old Caitlyn and 11-year-old Samantha Cheleen — joined them on their turtle patrols for the last four to five years when they visit from Nebraska during the summer months.
"They're all on the permit," Carol said, explaining how her grandchildren were educated and trained like the adult sea turtle patrol volunteers. Her grandchildren enjoy going on the sea turtle patrols — except for the bugs, especially the no-see-ums biting midges.
Not everyone gets to be a permitted sea turtle patrol member. Last season, the Coastal Wildlife Club had 75 or more people on a waiting list to join the sea turtle patrols.
But that doesn't mean children shouldn't learn about sea turtles, Bass suggested.
"They need to learn how special (sea turtles) are," she said.
So far this season, CWC volunteers documented 4,006 loggerhead, 154 green and one Kemp's ridley sea turtle nests.
South of Stump Pass, along the Gulf shorelines of Knight and Don Pedro islands, north of the Don Pedro Island State Park, Brenda Bossman, the state permit holder, reported volunteers have documented 507 loggerhead, 49 green and one Kemp's ridley nest.
To learn more about sea turtle nesting in Florida, visit myfwc.com.
