ENGLEWOOD — It’s Englewood’s newest landmark — and one of its most prominent.
The giant, colorful “Greetings from Englewood” postcard mural received universal praise at its official dedication Thursday night at West Dearborn’s Pioneer Plaza.
About 400 people checked out the new artwork, enjoyed an outdoor concert and celebrated the “Englewood Strong” theme of a community recovering from a catastrophe.
And to think that just a few weeks ago it was a mold-stained wall.
The mural was a project of the Leadership Englewood Class of 2022.
Class members raised funds during their year-long session and decided as a group to aid “kids, pets and vets.” The class contributed to three local nonprofits: Kids’ Needs of Englewood, the Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary and The Long Walk Home.
Then some members of the class noticed something as the renovation of the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street was finishing up.
When workers cleared brush from the eastern edge of the plaza, they exposed an unsightly 45-foot wall. It was the rear of a building at West Green and Mango streets that had previously been hidden by vines.
While the plaza sported a brand new performance stage, sidewalks, sod and lighting, the old eye-sore next door spoiled the scene.
Class president Peter Jennings said the class met and decided to fix a problem by turning it into an opportunity.
With approval from the Englewood Chamber’s board of directors, the class asked permission from owner Denise Bingham to clean up the previously hidden rear of her building and paint a mural there. She readily agreed.
The class decided on an old-fashioned post card look and started looking for artists.
Bradenton artist Matt McAllister, who grew up in Rotonda West, was chosen for the project based on his submitted design.
McAllister spent the better part of two months — with a forced break courtesy of Hurricane Ian — to complete the painting.
The finished mural includes several local landmarks and images painted inside the word “Englewood.” These include a jumping tarpon, the Green Street Church Museum, the Tom Adams Bridge, the conch sculpture at Englewood Beach, a massive alligator on a golf course, and scenes that show “kids, pets and vets,” as a nod to the Leadership Class’s theme.
“How often do you look at a rendering and then the finished comes out looking even better?” Doug Izzo, the chamber’s executive director and a member of the Leadership class asked the audience Thursday night.
During the course of his work, McAllister added several details. Just prior to finishing, he added the words “Englewood Strong” to a sign on the image of the Tom Adams Bridge — a tribute to the community’s recovery from Hurricane Ian.
“This is what we are,” McAllister told the audience. “Englewood Strong.”
