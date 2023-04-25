ENGLEWOOD — Publix Supermarkets has submitted plans to replace its Merchant’s Crossing location in Englewood, meaning a whole new look to the 33-year-old shopping center.
Graef-USA submitted paperwork to Charlotte County showing plans to demolish the existing Publix store and most of the Merchant’s Crossing Shopping Center with it.
In its place will be a new “updated prototype” Publix store and new Publix liquor store.
Other retail space near the existing Publix will be rebuilt into new spaces for stores.
Most of the north portion of the shopping center, which formerly housed Office Depot, Walgreens, Rob’s Pizzeria and other businesses, will be demolished for “use of future development,” according to the paperwork.
The Beall’s store will remain at the southern end of the shopping center, but will get a new roof, the plans show. The store’s roof was damaged during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022, however the store did reopen a few weeks later.
The portion of the shopping center that includes L.A. Nails, Swim Mart and Great Clips will also remain, according to the site plan.
Officials at Publix Supermarkets headquarters in Lakeland did not reply to an email asking for further details.
The paperwork submitted to Charlotte County Planing Department officials on April 13 includes a letter with some details about the project, including the intention to provide updated fascades, lighting and paint for the existing retail space and new “pylon signs” near the roadways, State Road 776 and Placida Road.
The plans also call for a completely new parking design with 837 spaces, including 36 ADA-accessible spaces.
The parking lot plans show the elimination of the concrete pad that housed the old Tastee Treat soft-serve ice cream store that moved out years ago.
Other outparcels, including the now-closed Checker’s, the Centennial Bank and the Bank of America, are not part of the submitted site plan.
There is no timetable for a start or finish date in the submitted paperwork. A similar project, the Publix store at Venice Village Shoppes off Tamiami Trail and Jacaranda Boulevard south of Venice was demolished in March of 2021, and the new store opened in May of 2022.
The new Publix prototype stores feature a circle-shaped deli kiosk.
The Merchant’s Crossing store is the biggest in the Englewood area at more than 50,000 square feet. Nearby stores include the Gulf Cove store, Olde Englewood Village and the Cape Haze store on Placida Road.
Traditionally, when Publix rebuilds a store, employees are offered positions at other locations.
The 225,000-square-foot Merchant’s Crossing Shopping Center was built in 1990 with Publix and Kmart as anchors, and quickly filled in with tenants, including a Hallmark store, Rhoda’s Swimwear, an office supply store, a drug store and a drive-up photo developing service.
In recent years, many of those businesses have left, including the Office Supply store and Walgreens.
Inland America Englewood Merchants LLC, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, purchased the property for $14 million in 2002, according to The Daily Sun archives.
The Lakeland-based Publix Supermarkets bought the shopping center for $17.9 million in 2014.
