Heidi Strohschein and Juergen Kroeger of Dortmund, Germany, photograph the Justice League powerboat as it pulls into Englewood Center during the Waterfest Block Party on Friday night. The two traveled to Florida to see the OPA world championship races at Englewood Beach.
Tom Schafer of Placida gets an up-close look at the JBS speedboat Friday at the Englewood Beach Waterfest Block Party. Schafer is part of an army of volunteers that help make the annual boat races successful.
Reef Delanos, left, and Ryan Stahlman of Naples, Florida, watch as the Technology Marine powerboat pulls into the Englewood Beach Waterfest Block Party on Friday night. The two are part of another race team, the Apachee Predator team.
Anda Janik of San Diego, California, checks out a 50 caliber machine gun on a U.S. Navy attack boat, on display at the Englewood Beach Waterfest Block Party. Looking on is her son, Zack Janik, who serves in the Navy. The two met up in Englewood for the powerboat races.
The crew of the Cape Haze Marina boat pulls into the Englewood Beach Waterfest Block Party on Friday. Local racers Mark and Renee Robbins and Damon Marotta will be ready to compete Saturday and Sunday for the OPA World Championships off Englewood Beach.
Heidi Strohschein and Juergen Kroeger of Dortmund, Germany, photograph the Justice League powerboat as it pulls into Englewood Center during the Waterfest Block Party on Friday night. The two traveled to Florida to see the OPA world championship races at Englewood Beach.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Tom Schafer of Placida gets an up-close look at the JBS speedboat Friday at the Englewood Beach Waterfest Block Party. Schafer is part of an army of volunteers that help make the annual boat races successful.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Reef Delanos, left, and Ryan Stahlman of Naples, Florida, watch as the Technology Marine powerboat pulls into the Englewood Beach Waterfest Block Party on Friday night. The two are part of another race team, the Apachee Predator team.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Anda Janik of San Diego, California, checks out a 50 caliber machine gun on a U.S. Navy attack boat, on display at the Englewood Beach Waterfest Block Party. Looking on is her son, Zack Janik, who serves in the Navy. The two met up in Englewood for the powerboat races.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Marty Simone of Englewood climbs a ladder to check out the engine compartment of the JBS speedboat Friday night at the Englewood Beach Waterfest Block Party.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The crew of the Cape Haze Marina boat pulls into the Englewood Beach Waterfest Block Party on Friday. Local racers Mark and Renee Robbins and Damon Marotta will be ready to compete Saturday and Sunday for the OPA World Championships off Englewood Beach.
ENGLEWOOD — Six weeks ago, people hit hard by Hurricane Ian lined up as the National Guard handed out cases of bottled water and MREs at the Englewood Center.
On Friday night, it was party time as world-class powerboats lined up to get into the same shopping center.
As many as 70 powerboats will race off Manasota Key this weekend for the Offshore Powerboat World Championships, the climax of the Englewood Beach Waterfest.
But before the engines roar, many of the race crews took some time Friday night to chill out with a large crowd of race fans for the annual Waterfest Block Party.
This year’s theme for Englewood Beach Waterfest is “Race to Recovery.” Race crews from all over the country that come each year to race knew well about the damage brought to the area Sept. 28 by Hurricane Ian. They vowed to race here as a boost to the economy — and to help boost the spirits of the community.
Two-day tickets are $25, but hurricane-recovering residents of Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and DeSoto counties will be admitted free to the two-days of racing.
Englewoodbeach waterfest.com/racing-to-recovery lists the ZIP codes of neighborhoods battered by Ian and other details about free entry. People should bring an ID with a local address to get in free.
Gates open 9 a.m. with racing expected to start at 10 a.m. both days.
All parking is offsite, with free buses to and from the beach. Visit Englewoodbeach waterfest.com for more information.
Staff writers Steve Reilly and Chris Porter contributed to this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.