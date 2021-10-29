A sex scandal: 'Ohio State utterly failed these victims'

When the ruling came down, there was no doubt who was guilty. There was no attempt to defend the guilty man’s enablers.
From 1978 to 1998, Ohio State University employed Dr. Richard Strauss, diminutive in stature, dominant in authority, who sexually abused hundreds of athletes across 17 sports programs.
That it happened has never been disputed.
That those who could do something, did not, cannot be denied.
U.S. District Judge Michael Watson was tasked with determining whether some of the largest lawsuits against Ohio State could proceed. After three years, Watson issued his ruling.
“For decades, many at Ohio State tasked with protecting and training students and young athletes instead turned a blind eye to Strauss’s exploitations,” Watson wrote. “Ohio State utterly failed these victims.”
Awaiting his words were 400 survivors harmed decades earlier and wounded once more by reliving the horrors visited upon them by a man who died by suicide in 2005.
One of those survivors, Michael Schyck, of Englewood, Florida, sought some modicum of peace.
When a whistleblower came forward in 2018, Schyck was among the first to talk. He spoke before the Ohio State University’s board of trustees and at the Ohio Statehouse to push a change in statutes of limitations for sexual abuse survivors.
After, Schcyk read the comments of social media.
“When this first became public, the majority of the responses we got is ‘Why didn’t you punch the guy, he’s a frail guy, suck it up,” Schyck said. “There was all these negative things as to what we didn’t do. He was effeminate. He was frail. That we were male, we should have killed the guy, or that it happened a long time ago."
He said it was a different time and the victims didn't understand what was happening.
“One of the guys, Mark Coleman, is the baddest man on the planet. A world silver medalist. He reacted the same way as every other victim reacted," Schyck said. "Back in the day, the 1980s and 1990s, the way people responded was different. It’s all crap what people say about us now because times are so different.”
Watson’s ruling admits the legal system also failed.
“The Plaintiff’s pain and suffering is neither questioned or overlooked by this Court; indeed their claims cry out for a remedy,” he said. But, he said, his hands were tied due to state law, noting the Legislature needed to change it.
There will be an appeal
“OSU spent decades denying, hiding and evading the truth in its role in concealing the abuse that happened on its watch,” read the statement issued by lawyers representing 120 of the survivors in another dismissed lawsuit. “The court’s decision cannot, and must not, be the final word in the survivors’ journey towards justice.”
Stephen Snyder-Hill, a lead plaintiff in one of the lawsuits, expressed his anger.
“A judge just threw 300+ sexual assault survivors into a big trash can with a huge OSU logo on it,” he said.
When the allegations first became public, Ohio State commissioned a law firm to conduct a review. The subsequent report was damning, yet incomplete. The university claimed it worked with Strauss’s accusers; just one mediation was held.
“It was a shitshow and they moved on," Schyck said. "From there, Ohio State has never come to the table to mediate."
One suggested the group receive $700,000 each, which Schyck thinks would have been accepted.
"Instead, Ohio State moved away and bullied us,” he said.
The Ohio State case conjures comparison to the women’s gymnastics case at Michigan State against Dr. Larry Nassar and the sexual assaults case at USC. The differences: The time period involved and gender of the survivors.
The settlements reached for the Nassar scandal provided $500 million to 332 survivors. The USC settlement was $825 million for 710 survivors. Upon the conclusion of the Perkins report, Ohio State created a take-it-or-leave-it settlement program that distributed $45.7 million to 185 survivors, an average of $252,000 per survivor.
The proposed Ohio State agreement also absolved the school of responsibility. To a majority of the survivors, including Schyck, that was unacceptable.
“They bullied us by saying this is the last time we’re dealing with this,” Schyck said. “This is the last time we’re putting something out there, accept it under our terms, or so be it. Our fate was already sealed.”
Other aspects in the situation: The ruling judge had an undisclosed conflict of interest; a legendary coach reneged on a promise; a congressman who likely knew of the abuse - and may have been a victim - still ignores the case.
THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED
Schyck, a two-time Florida high school state champion, recalls his first day at Ohio State. He sat in the back row of a class, reading about the Olympics in USA TODAY.
Next up was an NCAA compliance meeting, boring but necessary, then a wrestling team meeting.
“Then we get shuffled off to physicals,” Schyck said.
The physicals were in the Woody Hayes building. The wrestlers moved slowly in a line through each station progressing toward a room with a closed door. Above them on the second level leaning over the railing were upperclassmen.
The line steadily moved closer to the room with the closed door. It was then Schyck first sensed something was wrong.
“You have the upperclassmen doing cat-calls,” he said. “They’d yell, ‘Oh, the doctor’s going to love you! You’re next! Be careful!’"
He said he didn't know what was going on.
“Now you’re getting nervous. You’re getting hazed. It gives you the idea of how everybody dealt with it," he said. "You’re not a victim, you’re going to deal with it with humor.”
Soon, Schyck stood before the closed door. When it opened, the wrestler who had gone in before him came out with haunted eyes.
Schyck opened the door, which shut behind him. The room was spare with one chair. Across the room, on a low-slung rolling chair, a small man sat at a desk, his back to Schyck.
“There’s no light coming from a window. It’s just a box,” Schyck said.
“Go ahead and stand up and take your pants down,” the man said, his back still turned.
“We haven’t even done anything yet and he says take your pants down,” Schyck said.
The man turned around in his chair and scooted slowly across the floor to Schyck. The man’s eyes were level with Schyck’s groin.
Dr. Richard Strauss’s assault began.
IN SCHYCK’S WORDS
Schyck detailed what came next:
“Not to get into the graphics, but I’ve had two kids, so I know what relations are all about. So when someone grabs you in a way that’s not normal — I have a doctor that I see now that I’ve seen for a long time now and he’s never done that — I’ve never taking my pants off for him.
“(Strauss) has my pants down. Think about that. He’s sitting right there and you’re standing up and he’s doing everything on you, from lifting it to doing this (stroking motion), everything you can imagine and he’s got a hand on your backside, on your butt and he’s doing this with his other hand and you’re sitting there saying, ‘Oh my God, what’s happening.’
“You’re frozen. All you want to do is scream. You want to punch him in the head, do whatever. It’s continuing to last and you put yourself in this position where you’re not going to get an erection. That’s what you do. I can’t tell you how many guys on the team got an erection, but there were guys that did and he would tell them that’s normal to get an erection and you’re supposed to.
“So he would do his thing and then he wheeled around and back to his desk and then I did just the dumbest thing. I shouldn’t have done it, but I was nervous.”
In high school, Schyck had been hit in the groin and developed a fluid-filled sack on one side of his genitals.
“It always concerned me and sometimes I would get aches down there. He asked if there was anything else I needed to tell him so I told him about that.”
Strauss regarded Schyck for a moment, then spoke.
“Well, do me a favor,” Strauss said. “Turn the light off.”
Schyck did as he was told.
“It’s dark as it could be, it’s jet black. But there’s a light pen and the light pen comes back over to me and ends up doing the same thing but now he’s taking his time and in the guise of what he’s talking to me about, he’s doing what he wanted to do with trying to get me an erection. He’s putting a light to it and pulling at you and doing everything he could do to get you an erection where he didn’t give you one before.
“Five to eight minutes later, he’s sitting there saying, ‘Well, we’re going to need to check up on this in the future so we can monitor it.’
“So even though he said I was OK, he put it out there that there’s still a chance I might not be OK, so I need to keep coming back and keep coming back.”
Schyck stepped out of the room. It had been too long. The upperclassmen were ready.
“‘Oh, the doc must really like you,’ they called. “‘Doc’s got a new boyfriend.’”
And so it began. It would continue for years. Schyck buried himself in his studies and would push himself to the limit on the mat for his coach, Russ Hellickson, whom he worshiped.
Along the way, Schyck would befriend an assistant coach who would do more to improve his skills than anyone else at Ohio State. The man was the embodiment of who Schyck wanted to be.
“He’s every bit of someone you want to mentor you,” Schyck said. “He didn’t drink. He didn’t smoke. He didn’t cuss. He was the most Christian person there is. The values he had were spot on. Every bit of what it is that you’d want your son or daughter to have as a coach when they went to school.
“But he was mean as a hornet,” Schyck continued. “When you wrestled with him, he’d beat the crap out of you. He changed me by beating me to a pulp every day.”
The attributes that made Jim Jordan a hero and mentor to Schyck and countless other wrestlers would one day catapult him into the halls of Congress, where his betrayal would change everything.
