The numbers are chilling, both in size and the fact they continue to grow.
Ohio State University released its latest campus crime data in September. The school tallied more than 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor, Richard Strauss.
It included more than 170 rapes and more than 2,600 reports of fondling finally reported to officials between 2018 and 2020.
Strauss was employed by the school from 1978 to 1998 and died by suicide in 2005.
Despite this data, U.S. District Judge Michael Watson dismissed lawsuits in September, citing expiration of the statute of limitations. His ruling came suddenly after three years and occurred just as his own potential conflicts of interest came to light.
Ohio State apologized, announced settlements with 185 plaintiffs for more than $46 million, as well as other undisclosed settlements.
Michael Schyck — who attended Ohio State from 1988-1996 — is one of 400 former athletes across 17 sports abused by Strauss.
“Nothing that they say, nothing that they do, is sincere and genuine,” Schyck said of Ohio State. “They want people to see what they’re doing is on the up and up, but everything they’ve done has been anything but.”
Schyck, now a wrestling coach for Lemon Bay High School in Englewood, Florida, said if one peels away the surface of the settlements and drills down into the process used by the school to create its Perkins Coie report, Ohio State’s sincerity seems less so:
• Despite the reports of assault being every bit as sinister as the more well-known cases involving women at USC and Michigan State, the settlements have been for a fraction of what those survivors received.
• Ohio State made a show of announcing its $6.2 million investment in the Perkins Coie report, but that investigation relied on survivors contacting the law firm, rather than seeking out victims. Officials were deposed on a voluntary basis.
• The settlement was unilateral. The school pulled out of the mediation after one meeting. It placed an expiration date on the settlement and required signers to absolve the school of blame.
All of it culminated in September when Watson made his ruling before motions for his recusal. Watson’s wife owned a flag company with an ongoing contract for OSU. At the same time, the judge’s participation in Ohio State fundraising cruises came to light. Neither instance had been disclosed.
Watson's dismissal of the lawsuits denied survivors the opportunity to argue the statute of limitations. They sought to pursue the lawsuits as a Title IX issue, which identifies the Perkins Coie report as the actual starting point for the 20-year statute period. As the plaintiffs’ logic goes, the report is the first official acknowledgement crimes occurred.
“The fact is that they not only enabled a serial sexual predator," Schyck said. "They knew about it from way back in 1979 and covered it up and did nothing about it.”
Steve Snyder-Hill, originally from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, was one of the survivors and lead plaintiffs. Snyder-Hill compiled a timeline of Strauss’ misdeeds as the school’s reactions using the Perkins Coie report and his own discovery.
THE TIMELINE
According to Snyder-Hill:
Strauss was hired in September 1978 as an assistant professor of medicine. A year later, a trainer personally observed “extra thorough” exams. He thought it strange Strauss would examine the groin of an athlete who came in with an ear issue.
On Aug. 18, 1981, Strauss volunteered his services at Larkins Hall, a primary training facility for several sports.
The first reports of Strauss showering with athletes were made by assistant athletic director Larry Romanoff to Dr. Bob Murphy, the Ohio State team physician that requested Strauss’s assignment to Larkins Hall. Romanoff reported he heard rumors Strauss lingered in the locker rooms and took long showers like a "peeping Tom."
Five team physicians confirmed those reports to Perkins Coie with two of them saying that, at the time, they also reported the behavior.
In all, 22 coaches and 18 student trainers confirmed to Perkins Coie they were aware of the rumors.
In 1982, Dr. David Henderson, primary physician at the Student Health Center’s Sports Medicine Clinic, said in a report Strauss “worked for no one, answered to no one and is accountable to no one.”
More claims trickled in throughout the late 1980s.
In the early 1990s an athletic trainer reported Strauss, saying it was “inappropriate for Strauss to shower with students and they were uncomfortable.” The school said it would follow up. Dr. John Lombardo, one of Strauss’s supervisors, told Perkins Coie he told Strauss it was inappropriate but admitted he never followed up, nor did he record it nor report it to anyone else.
A trainer interviewed by Perkins Coie said in 1992-93, he thought it was strange Strauss had multiple lockers. A graduate assistant said Strauss didn’t permit people to watch exams. Another told Lombardo specifically about genital exams and said she knew something was “off” about Strauss.
Bill Davis, the school’s director of athletic training at the time, made a report in 1992 to the university medical board that “Strauss is a powder keg waiting” after a student reported Strauss conducted genital exams on him in which the doctor brought the student to erection. An assistant coach confirmed account was accurate. It was decided Strauss would not see another student athlete.
Strauss continued perform physicals on student-athletes until 1993.
Strauss pursued avenues to gain access, according to Snyder-Hill, volunteering to work at Student Health Services. In November 1994, athletes in the fencing program complained to their head coach, Charlotte Remenyik, about Strauss, who promptly reported it to Phyllis Bailey, an assistant athletics director.
STEVE SNYDER-HILL
The only fully documented case of Strauss’s activities came as a result of his behavior with Snyder-Hill.
On Jan. 5, 1995, Snyder-Hill went to Strauss to get a lump in his chest looked at. Strauss molested him.
The following day, Snyder-Hill spoke with Judy Brady, assistant director of student health services. He told Brady that Strauss had an erection and gave inappropriate anal and rectal exams.
Strauss denied everything.
Dr. Ted Grace, Strauss's then supervisor-of-sorts, arranged a meeting with Strauss, and another doctor, as well as Snyder-Hill. Strauss yelled at Snyder-Hill and left. Grace and the other doctor concluded Snyder-Hill was confused.
Snyder-Hill decided he would let the matter go if the school assured him it hadn't happened before him and, if it happened in the future, they would contact him.
Grace agreed.
Exactly a year after Snyder-Hill’s encounter, another student reported being molested by Strauss. The student demanded his records and started yelling that Strauss was a “pervert.” The supervisor at the time, Dr. Roger Miller went to Strauss’s room asking for the student’s records. The student saw Strauss and grabbed his records, ripping them up and knocking a specimen out of Strauss’s hands. The student stormed out. Strauss said the student became upset when he developed an erection and ejaculated.
The student’s mother called to report a sexual assault. Strauss was placed on administrative leave, but it was never revealed why. Snyder-Hill was not contacted.
Strauss retained a lawyer and wrote a letter to the student saying his examination was necessary and accused the student of asking Strauss to create a false medical record. He accused the student of assault and threatened legal action if the student didn’t drop the complaint.
Strauss’s attorney argued the leave interfered with teaching responsibilities and academic freedom. The case went on for about two years. In the process, Strauss found himself investigated by the State Medical Board for sexual misconduct. The investigation turned up multiple complaints about Strauss.
Strauss retired from the university March 1, 1998.
On Aug. 20, 2005, Strauss died by suicide.
In 2018, survivors first brought their victimization to light.
In a gesture that suggested transparency, the school released Strauss’s personnel file.
It was clean.
WHAT NEXT?
Those who had their lawsuits dismissed by Watson are in the process of finalizing appeals.
Schyck speaks out regularly, but when he reads the stories, he is saddened by comment sections.
“The majority of the responses are ‘why didn’t you punch the guy, why didn’t you hit him, he’s a frail guy, you’re a wrestler, suck it up, this happened a long time ago,’” Schyck said. “That’s the root of the problem. People don’t want to hear about male on male because we can defend ourselves, we can do more than what a girl could. It’s almost as if Ohio State was the victim. I have not seen one ounce of compassion.”
Justice for Schyck and the survivors will require old wounds that had already been re-opened to be sliced once more.
Schyck is writing Ohio legislators and begging them to take up the tabled bill to reform the state’s statute of limitations for sexual assault.
“This whole thing I’m dealing with, it’s embarrassing,” he said. “I’m a 52-year-old guy, and I’m around in my community. To have them know my business is embarrassing, you know?...I did this, though. I put my name out there,” he continued. “I could have been a John Doe, I could have been silent, but I jumped in there because my college coaches wouldn’t and no one else did. There’s not one person who stood up for us in this whole fight. At all."
“Integrity and honesty — sometimes doing the right thing is extremely difficult because the consequences that come from it may not be good, but that’s what character is,” Schyck said in conclusion. “I’m a coach and I know for a fact that what I preach to my kids is to lead by example. I will always follow through on what I say to these guys.”
