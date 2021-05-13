PORT CHARLOTTE — They worked hard at their schoolwork for four years, stayed out of trouble, and now they'll reap their rewards: their college tuition is paid for.
Charlotte Local Education Foundation honored scholarship winners at the 10th annual “A Star Filled Celebration” event recently.
Take Stock in Children is a statewide nonprofit organization with a solid history of breaking the cycle of poverty by providing scholarships, mentors and hope for students.
The school administrators, volunteer mentors, parents and students in the Charlotte County version of the program celebrated the graduation of eight high school seniors at Charlotte Technical College.
This celebration signifies that the students have met regularly with their Take Stock in Children mentor, maintained a minimum grade point average of 2.5, and remained drug and crime free for their four years of high school.
Each of the students received tuition scholarships to attend any state college or university of their choice in Florida upon graduation.
"This is a milestone achievement for Take Stock in Children as we celebrate breaking the cycle of poverty through education," said Sara Wierhake, executive director of Take Stock in Children of Charlotte County.
"We are extremely proud of our students and mentors. They’ve persevered during an extremely challenging year and will now take the next steps and make their college dreams a reality," she said.
Graduating seniors are:
From Lemon Bay High, Lilly Crady, Krista Leo and Dimitri Saaby.
From Port Charlotte High School, Tyris Platt and Romeo Vasquez.
From Charlotte High School, Devin Mayer and Ben Ward.
From Florida Southwest College High School, Daniely Martinez.
Suncoast Credit Union sponsored the event for the 10th year.
The program is always looking for donations and for volunteer mentors. To learn more about Charlotte Local Education Foundation, which sponsors the local program, visit www.CharlotteSchoolFoundation.org. To learn more about Take Stock in Children or to become a mentor or supporter, call 941-255-7500 ext. 294 or visit www.takestockinchildren.org.
