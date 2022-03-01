SARASOTA — For several weeks, speculation has swirled around a $100,000 donation to the Tallahassee-based Sun Coast Alliance, a political action committee that’s supporting a referendum to repeal single-member districts in Sarasota County.
An activist says she believes there’s a connection to a developer and former state Sen. Pat Neal, whose Neal Communities has numerous developments in the region.
Self-described “citizen investigator” Cathy Antunes spoke about Neal’s possible connection to the PAC during a news conference in Sarasota on Friday.
Antunes laid out her findings Friday in her blog post The Detail.
Meanwhile, William “Stafford” Jones, who runs some of the PACs involved, says Neal has not donated to them.
Neal could not be reached for comment.
For weeks, county voters have been receiving mailers all urging a “yes” vote on both ballot measures in the Tuesday, March 8, special election. If voters approve of the measure, it will reverse a 2018 ballot referendum that switched Sarasota County Commission races to single-member voting. County commissioners have made no secret of their dislike for the new system, which was approved by 60% of the voters, and decided unanimously to put the question on the March 8 ballot.
The mailers indicate they were paid for by Sun Coast Alliance, whose listed address is a UPS store on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.
The rules of the Florida Division of Elections require a PAC involved in local elections to register with the local supervisor of elections.
Sun Coast has not registered with Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner’s office, Antunes said.
The Sun Coast Alliance is one of many political committees run by Jones, who lives in Tallahassee. In late January, Sun Coast received a donation of $100,000 from a committee called Serious Conservatives C4, also run by Jones.
Antunes concluded her blog post writing, “‘Serious Conservatives’ fails to list the 100K ‘Conservatives’ contribution, or an expenditure to ‘Sun Coast Alliance.’ Why? What’s up with the accounting here? Mr. Jones?”
“The entire game is to confuse voters,” Antunes said. “What I’m offering is clarity.”
Serious Conservatives C4 is a nonprofit organization, according to a tax form, and is not required to disclose donor’s names.
The source of that $100,000 contribution was unnamed. Antunes said she’s managed to trace a possible link to Neal.
While following the trail of so-called dark money is difficult, Antunes learned that in 2020-21, Neal contributed $750,000 to Serious Conservatives, also run by Jones.
What remains unclear is if Serious Conservatives is the same committee as Serious Conservatives C4. Antunes’ research of records maintained by the Florida Division of Elections reveals only one political committee with the name Serious Conservatives.
By email, Jones denied the allegations made by Antunes.
“Pat Neal has never donated to Sun Coast Alliance, Serious Conservatives or Serious Conservatives C4,” Jones wrote. “Serious Conservatives has never given to Serious Conservatives C4. Serious Conservatives has never given to Sun Coast Alliance. The public record accurately reflects that.”
Opponents of the effort to repeal special member districts have claimed the cost of running a countywide election is prohibitive, making it impossible for smaller-funded candidate to succeed, giving control of the commission to a group of big-money developers such as Neal.
Kindra Muntz, president of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, which championed single-member districts in 2018 and is fighting to keep them in place now, summed up the situation succinctly.
“There is an unprecedented level of obscurity in this Charter Referendum campaign,” Muntz said in a press release announcing the news conference. “They’re not only not telling us who they are — they’re also failing to meet required financial disclosure deadlines.”
