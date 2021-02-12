ESemployeekim021321a

Kim Hake-Gleason, award-winning ad designer, is the The Daily Sun employee of the month for January.

In her time with The Daily Sun, Kim Hake-Gleason has designed thousands of newspaper ads.

She first worked at the Charlotte Sun in 1987. She left for another job after four years. In August 2019, Hake-Gleason returned to The Daily Sun. In 2020, she worked from home through the first months of the pandemic, designing print and digital ads, logos, flyers, special sections and marketing material, communicating digitally with co-workers.

She and her husband Brian live in Port Charlotte and have three children, Mikayla, 25, Alec, 20, and Brennan, 17.

In recognition of her contributions, Hake-Gleason was honored as The Daily Sun’s January Employee of the Month.

“My co-workers work so well as a team and are a great group of people,” Hake-Gleason said. “They are helpful, supportive and take pride in their work.”

Hake-Gleason enjoys the creativity required in ad production.

“Sometimes we are asked to build spec ads and are given basic copy and we have to come up with an idea,” she said. “I’m able to be creative with these ideas. I’ve been doing ad design my entire adult life. I first came to the Sun just after I graduated college.”

Hake-Gleason, an award-winning designer, said she knew coming back to the local newspaper would be good for her.


“I worked at the paper before and knew it was a good place to work,” she said. “It’s closer to home and I can be with my family more. My daughter has written for the paper. My son, Alec, works at the paper, too.”

Hake-Gleason’s husband Brian also worked at the newspaper for decades as part of the award-winning editorial team before becoming the Charlotte County communications manager in 2015.

“There are still some people here who were here when I worked here years ago. That says something about the work family,” she said. “There are four of us who do all of the ads, flyers, spec ads and digital ads for the newspapers.”

Manager Amy Honoosic said she appreciates Hake-Gleason’s hard work and dedication.

“Kim goes above and beyond her job,” Honoosic said. “She goes above and beyond at anything we throw at her.”

Outside work, Hake-Gleason plays with her standard poodle, Lady Vincent, and Mikayla’s standard poodle, Frankie, when they visit from Tampa.

“I enjoy kayaking, shelling, camping, antique shopping and just spending time with my family,” Hake-Gleason said. “Palm Island is my favorite place in the world and it’s only a short drive and a nice kayak paddle from home.”

