New College of Florida's board of trustees, including conservative activist Christopher Rufo, who is seen on screen, lower right, attending remotely, meet to vote on proposed changes to the school Feb. 28 in Sarasota. Trustees picked by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Florida's public college voted that day to abolish its small office that handles diversity, equity and inclusion programs, targeted by conservatives throughout the state university system.
New College of Florida's President Richard Corcoran, center, talks with trustees Matthew Spalding, left, and Mary Ruiz, following a meeting of the board of trustees on Feb. 28 in Sarasota.
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP
New College of Florida's President Richard Corcoran, center, listens during a meeting of the college's board of trustees, alongside trustee Matthew Spalding, left, on Feb. 28 in Sarasota.
SARASOTA — Christopher Rufo is no longer the lone trustee at New College of Florida in Sarasota being sued for his alleged noncompliance with a public records request.
In an amended complaint filed with the 12th Circuit Court in Sarasota, the Florida Center for Government Accountability added the other five trustees appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as defendants along with Rufo and the college.
Those additional defendants are Jason Spier, Matthew Spalding, Charles Kesler, Mark Bauerlein and Debra Jenks.
Not named in the lawsuit are the remaining seven trustees including Grace Keenan, the student representative to the board who has taken a stand against the conservative agenda for the college being pushed by the new trustees.
The original complaint filed Feb. 21 alleged that the defendants were unlawfully withholding public records. The amended complaint repeats the same allegation against all the defendants.
What the Center is seeking are text messages among the trustee and a log of their text activity from the period of Jan. 6-Feb. 1 according to the complaint. The center also requested a log of all phone calls made by or to the trustees during the same time period.
On Feb. 1 and again on Feb. 10, the Center notified the college that the request remained unfulfilled the complaint alleges, adding that the college acknowledged receipt of the request on Feb. 1.
The Center also contends that the records being sought are indeed public records as defined by Florida statutes.
Among the topics likely of interest to the Center are any discussions related to the firing of then-President Patricia Okker and the almost simultaneous naming of former state senator Richard Corcoran as president, and the dismantling of the Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence.
The plaintiff also asked for an expedited hearing along with finding that the records sought are indeed public records and an order directing the defendants to provide those records.
But during a status conference with Circuit Judge Stephen Walker on March 10, the attorneys agreed to cancel a hearing scheduled for March 21 and instead come to a mutually agreed upon date for that hearing.
Andrea Mogensen, a Sarasota attorney who is active in the area of government accountability, filed the complaint on behalf of the Center.
Former State Sen. Bill Galvano, appointed by the new trustees as the board’s attorney, is representing the defendants.
