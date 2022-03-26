VENICE — Population growth is creating congestion in the sky over Venice much like it is on local roads, according to Dave Wimberly, president of Venice Aviation Society Inc.
In the eyes of 83% of the Aviation Society’s members, that means it’s time for the Venice Municipal Airport - airport code VNC - to get a control tower, he writes in a news release.
Only three coastal airports between Brooksville, north of Venice, and Everglades City, to the south, don’t have a tower, according to a the Aviation Society’s policy paper.
“With an operating control tower, airplanes cannot independently decide which of our four runways they will use for landing or takeoff — the tower decides,” he writes.
That would mean, he writes, conditions permitting, more planes would take off and land over the Gulf using the noise-mitigation runway, runway 23.
According to the policy paper, among the issues resulting from the lack of a tower are:
• Increased traffic. Student pilots can do more practice takeoffs and landings if they don’t need permission from a tower.
• Noncompliance with guidelines and procedures. At non-towered airports, all turns in the air are supposed to be to the left unless an airport has a different rule. Right turns are required for VNC runway 13 only, but the rule is “frequently violated,” especially by student and transient pilots, the paper states.
• Conflicts in air traffic between planes going north or south along the shoreline and those planning to use one of the VNC runways just off the Gulf shoreline.
A tower would address all those issues, the paper states, because it would create an airspace that aircraft would need permission to enter.
It would also bring order to the departure and landing of aircraft.
A tower would require approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. Among the city’s options, the policy paper states, would be an FAA control tower, with the agency paying all the expenses; a contract control tower; and a remote-control tower, in which air-traffic control is provided from another location using sensors and cameras.
Only two remote-control towers are in operation in the U.S., according to the paper.
A contract tower, staffed with employees of a private company, is the more likely scenario for Venice, if the FAA approves a tower, the paper states.
If the city applies for one, the agency will perform a benefit/cost analysis, weighing the benefits of greater safety and efficiency against the FAA’s expenses, all projected over a 15-year period
While it has a program under which it covers the cost of air traffic control services at 256 airports, that program doesn’t fund the capital expense of tower construction, maintenance or equipment.
The FAA’s Airport Improvement Program may provide assistance, however. Numerous improvements at VNC have been funded from that program, with additional money coming from the state of Florida.
The city would have to apply for funding and get in line with other applicants, Airport Manager Mark Cervasio said.
He said that an FAA replacement tower at his former airport, Fort Lauderdale Executive, had cost $16 million, while he’d heard of a recent contract tower in North Carolina that cost $6 million.
Cervasio said he’s skeptical VNC has the traffic volume for an FAA tower but he’s just begun his research.
All the airports he’s worked at already had a tower, he said, so he’s never been through the process of getting one approved and built. He said he’s heard it can take five years if done on an accelerated basis up to 10 years.
