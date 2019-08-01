The average airbus, with people, gas and luggage, weighs 183,000 pounds.
Allegiant's planes departed from and landed on one of Punta Gorda Airport's (PGD) runways more 5,300 times last year, according to their airline landing reports, totaling over 771 million pounds.
Now, in the first step of many, the airport has secured funding to rehabilitate one of its runways.
The Federal Aviation Administration awarded $6.4 million to PGD Wednesday for wetland mitigation and rehabilitating runway 15-33.
"We're thankful to our great project management team for putting this grant into motion," PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller said, especially thanking project manager Ron Ridenour. "He's been working hard on it."
With these funds, the southern runway will be extended 593 feet and its existing pavement will be restored. The project also includes realigning Woodlawn Drive to be outside the limits of the new runway protection zone on the southern end of the runway once extended, the project details state.
The runway rehabilitation will cost an estimated $12 million, funded by FAA grants, Florida Department of Transportation grants and funds from accrued passenger facility charges.
The grant funds will also go toward the first phase of a wetland mitigation project, where 14 of 57 anticipated acres of existing wetlands within the airport operations area will be filled. These wetlands have the potential to attract hazardous wildlife, according to the airport's 2016 Wildlife Hazard Management Plan.
Though preventing bird strikes are the main concern, "once in awhile we get an alligator on the runway," Miller said.
This project is anticipated to cost $6.2 million, with $2.9 million coming from FAA grants and $3.3 million coming from passenger facility charges.
The airport anticipates to start construction for both projects in November and complete the project by November 2020.
The airport received four construction bids for the project in late May and anticipates awarding the bid to the second low bidder, the June project update states.
Miller expects the airport to receive the formal grant offer document by the end of August. Funds will be received by the airport as reimbursement for the project charges as they are incurred.
