ENGLEWOOD — Dave and Kathleen Simonds have never seen anything like the thick mat of algae behind their home, stinking like rotten eggs and covering Lemon Bay like a thick, green crust.
“This isn’t doing him any good,” Kathleen Simonds said of her husband, who recovered from lung cancer and suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
A sour stench permeated the air in their back yard.
Now in its second week, the decaying algae mat may be 350 or more feet long and extends well out from their seawall into the bay. In the 23 years they’ve lived in their home, just south of Lemon Bay Park, the Simonds said they’ve never seen anything like this slick of algae.
Kathleen Simonds said she even saw several egrets walking atop it Monday.
The Simonds aren’t the only ones who have been seeing the algae mats scattered throughout Lemon Bay for more than a week.
“It is exclusive in one area by the condo,” Victor Cardoso stated in an email Sunday, reporting about a patch of algae behind the Tamarind condominiums on Manasota Key. “It smells terrible and looks worse.”
The Indian Mound Park shoreline is ringed with the algae, some of which is drying out.
WWSB TV reported similar stinky bloom in Sarasota, and social media posts show it has also been seen — and smelt — in the Venice-Nokomis area.
The Simonds hoped Sarasota County would help with the removal of the algae, but no help is on the way — at least for now.
“No cleanup plans at the moment, but that could change as we know more,” county spokesperson Drew Winchester said Tuesday.
FDEP investigations
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are the lead investigating agencies for the algae bloom.
The Mote Marine Red Tide Institute focuses strictly on red tide algae and is not involved researching the algae blooming in Lemon Bay now.
“(FDEP researchers) collected two samples last week, one from Lemon Bay in Englewood and one at the mouth of Coral Creek in Placida,” FDEP spokesperson Dee Ann Miller wrote in an email Tuesday.
From April 22 to May 5, the FDEP has received 21 reports of algae blooms: two in Pinellas County and one in Pasco, two in Manatee County, 11 in Sarasota County and five in Charlotte County.
“DEP scientists identified the dominant algae in the Lemon Bay sample to be a genus of filamentous cyanobacteria called Lyngbya wollei,” Miller said. “A branching green algae called Bulbochaete was also present in the sample.”
Researchers describe the “filamentous algae” as ones that can grow into brownish mats.
“Both of these species are common in freshwater, but also occur in brackish waters as well,” Miller said. “If salinities have been increasing in the area, it’s possible it has exceeded the tolerance of these species and resulted in their being released from the substrate.”
Algae blooms are common seasonal events in many water bodies throughout Florida. The blooms will often feel slimy and sometimes emit a foul odor, much like stench of rotting eggs, when the algae decomposes.
Lyngbya tends to grow in the spring and summer months and may be linked to warmer temperatures and increased sunlight, according the Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission.
“It is not uncommon for dead-end residential finger canals to have elevated nutrient levels due to lawn fertilizer use, failing and poorly performing septic systems or stormwater runoff which under the right environmental conditions may result in an algal bloom,” Miller suggested.
“Algal bloom location and characteristics can change rapidly (within hours) due to prevailing wind, current, weather and other conditions.”
Unlike the toxic red tide algae, which plagued local Gulf shorelines this past summer and fall, the Lyngbya wollei algae mats, which can produce toxins, are not now killing fish or other marine life in Lemon Bay.
Since March, the FWC reported only one local fish kill due to an algae bloom in Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties. On April 30, an algae bloom at the wildlife management area of Babcock/Cecil M. Webb killed armored catfish, the report stated.
For more information, visit myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.