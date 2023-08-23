ENGLEWOOD — At the foot of the Tom Adams Bridge on Beach Road, Englewood’s Bait House is at a convenient junction, perched between mainland Englewood, Lemon Bay, Manasota Key and the Gulf of Mexico beyond.

Recently under new ownership, the Bait House stays busy, as owner Chris Atamanchuk and his crew offer all manner of fishing equipment, live and frozen bait and advice about where to go for fish, what’s biting, and what to use for a successful catch.


   
