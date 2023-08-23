In 1955, Minnie Pearson and her new partner Edgar Van Norman built a new bait house across the street from her old one at the foot of the old wooden bridge across Lemon Bay. The bridge was replaced by the Tom Adams Bridge, but the bait store is still there and operating. Photo circa 1950.
Englewood’s fishing co-op was short-lived. The 1944 hurricane wrecked all the fishermen’s boats and nets. Jack Pearson sits in front of the co-op’s building, which remained and became a local landmark known as Minnie Pearson’s Bait House. Photo late 1940s.
In 1944, Jack Pearson got together 22 fishermen and formed a fisherman’s co-op. The Englewood Cooperative Fisheries Ltd., declared a first for the state of Florida, however, was short lived as the 1944 hurricane wrecked all the fishermen’s boats and nets. The building remained as a bait house and became a local quaint looking landmark run by Minnie Pearson. Photo late 1940s.
The 1944 hurricane put the short-lived co-op out of business. It had lasted only six months. The fishermen expected the storm would be coming from the Gulf, so they took their boats and put them under the Gottfried Creek Bridge on the side where they thought they would be safe. The wind turned and wrecked every single boat anchored in the creek. In this photo the co-op fish house as seen from the old wooden bridge, now the Bill Anger Fishing Pier. It remained as a bait house. It was called Minnie Pearson’s Bait house and became a landmark in town.
Chris Atamanchuk at the register of The Bait House on Beach Road, were he helps customers find bait and fishing supplies. He also talks regularly with the local fishing community and shares tips with them.
The Bait House has a marina on Lemon Bay. Tim Birdsey helps local boaters refuel their boat and get back out on the water for some more fishing.
Edgar Van Norman stands on the deck of the old bait house holding a good-sized trout. He became Minnie Pearson’s partner after her husband Jack died. Photo circa 1950, courtesy of Minnie Pearson.
The Bait House as it looks today.
Cherie Peretz stands over The Bait House’s live bait container. She’s preparing to get shrimp for some fishermen.
Various brands, sizes, and lengths of fishing line and bobbers available to customers at The Bait House.
A number of fishing lures ranging from plastic decoys to rubber imitation at The Bait House. Depending on the fish, the style of lure can make or break a successful cast.
A variety of hooks available for different fishing styles. These range in hook size, length and the type of hook depending on what lure, line, and pole you’re using.
In the back of The Bait House, boaters can pull up and dock at the small marina. Gas is available for refueling and, of course, fishing supplies.
ENGLEWOOD — At the foot of the Tom Adams Bridge on Beach Road, Englewood’s Bait House is at a convenient junction, perched between mainland Englewood, Lemon Bay, Manasota Key and the Gulf of Mexico beyond.
Recently under new ownership, the Bait House stays busy, as owner Chris Atamanchuk and his crew offer all manner of fishing equipment, live and frozen bait and advice about where to go for fish, what’s biting, and what to use for a successful catch.
