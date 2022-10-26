ENGLEWOOD EAST — A man who was trying to remove an alligator from a yard was bitten by the gator Tuesday.
The bite occurred on Tacoma Avenue in Englewood at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission.
ENGLEWOOD EAST — A man who was trying to remove an alligator from a yard was bitten by the gator Tuesday.
The bite occurred on Tacoma Avenue in Englewood at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission.
“The property owner attempted to remove the alligator himself and sustained a bite injury to one of his arms,” Wildlife officials reported. “A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched and removed the alligator from the premises. The FWC is investigating the incident.”
This is the second alligator attack in Englewood in the last four months.
In July, 80-year-old Rose Marie Wiegand fell into the water while trimming grass near the seawall of her home in the gated Boca Royale community. She was killed. A witness told investigators he saw two alligators near the woman as he tried to save her.
A trapper for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed two alligators from the pond soon after Wiegand died. One was 8-feet, 10-inches long, and the other was 7-feet, 7-inches.
The FWC offers these precautionary measures to reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators:
Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.
Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.
Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could encounter the alligator in the future.
Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) [myfwc.com]. The goal of SNAP is to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas, while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur. SNAP uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.
People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.