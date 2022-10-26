alligator

A 4-foot alligator like this one, photographed in a North Port drainage ditch in 2014, bit an Englewood man on the arm Tuesday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD EAST — A man who was trying to remove an alligator from a yard was bitten by the gator Tuesday.

The bite occurred on Tacoma Avenue in Englewood at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission.


