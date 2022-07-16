ENGLEWOOD — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released few new details about the death of a woman in a golf course pond in Englewood on Friday night.
Trappers removed two alligators from the pond, one was 8-feet, 10-inches long, and the other was 7-feet, 7-inches, according to Adam Brown, senior officer and spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Wildlife officials were called to the Boca Royale community at 8:15 p.m. Friday. They found a woman's body.
The woman, described as an "elderly female" was on the golf course near Cayman Isles Boulevard and Golf View Drive about 7:47 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
"(She) was observed falling into a pond along the course near her residence and struggled to stay afloat," it stated. "While in the water two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water."
Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.
"Two alligators were observed nearby and it is unknown at this time if the alligators were involved in this incident," Brown said in an email. "A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the location and has removed two alligators from the area. We do not plan to remove any additional alligators from the area at this time."
The FWC and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will be working jointly on this investigation until cause of death is determined by the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office.
"This is an active investigation that is still in the early phases," the news release stated.
"Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased during this difficult time," Brown said.
